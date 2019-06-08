See Prince Louis (and His First Royal Wave!) Make His Trooping the Colour Balcony Debut

Prince Louis has checked off another royal milestone: his Buckingham Palace balcony debut!

The little royal joined big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte along with the rest of the royal family at Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday — marking his first time at the event held in honor of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday.

Prince Louis, who wore a blue and white outfit that was reminiscent of the outfits George and dad Prince William wore for their debuts, made his balcony entrance in the arms of mom Kate Middleton. Louis, who immediately began to wave excitedly to the crowds below, then reached for William who held him for the remainder of the iconic flypast. The 1-year-old royal waved throughout the celebration to the delight of his mom. When the family turned to go back inside the palace, he even waved to grandpa Prince Charles.

Louis celebrated his first birthday on April 23, which means he’s around the same age as Charlotte was during her first Trooping the Colour appearance. Princess Charlotte, now 4, showed off her royal wave at the 2016 event from the arms of her mom. (The young royal even complemented her mom’s outfit, wearing light pink just like Kate’s hat.)

Prince George, who turns 6 in July, was a little older – nearly 2 – when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015. That’s likely because at 10 months old, he was too young for the exciting event the previous year.

Archie Harrison, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son born on May 6, will also make his Buckingham Palace balcony debut in the coming years. It’s likely that fans will see Archie again at his christening this summer.

The royal kids were a highlight of the 2018 Trooping the Colour appearance. Princess Charlotte clapped as the planes flew overhead, and while her brother Prince George offered his applause sparingly, his dropped jaw gave a better indication of how he felt about the big event. But Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.