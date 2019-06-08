Royal Thumb-Sucker! Prince Louis Debuts a Move We've Never Seen from George or Charlotte

A royal first for Prince Louis!

While making his debut appearance at the Trooping the Colour celebration on Saturday, the 1-year-old royal was seen sucking on his thumb as he joined the rest of his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Although many children Louis’ age suck their thumbs in public, his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte have never been seen exhibiting the same behavior on official occasions.

As the whole family stood together on the balcony, Prince William held his youngest son in his arms as Kate Middleton could be seen with a smile on her face as she appeared to gently remove the youngster’s thumb from his mouth.

(L-R) Prince William, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton with children Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Neil Mockford/GC Images

During the celebration, Louis showed that he’s following in his elder siblings’ footsteps when it comes to mastering the art of the royal wave!

Making his balcony entrance in the arms of his mom, the 1-year-old royal immediately began to wave excitedly to the crowds below, then reached for William who held him for the remainder of the iconic flypast.

Continuing to wave throughout the celebration, much to the delight of his mom, Louis even waved to his grandfather Prince Charles when the family turned to go back inside the palace.

Kate Middleton and. Prince Louis Samir Hussein/WireImage

(L-R) Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Taking things one step further, Saturday’s celebration also marked the first time Charlotte has showed off her first royal double wave, a specialty of her big brother George’s.

The 4-year-old royal excitedly waved to the crowd with both hands during the iconic flypast in a move that mimicked George’s double wave to the cameras during the royal family’s visit to Canada in October 2016.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images; Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

Louis celebrated his first birthday on April 23, which means he’s around the same age as Charlotte was during her first Trooping the Colour appearance in 2016.

George was a little older, nearly 2, when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015, which is likely because at 10 months, he was too young for the exciting event the previous year.