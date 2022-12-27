See Prince Louis' Sweet Surprise for Princess Charlotte During His First Christmas Walkabout

Prince Louis charmed the crowd with an adorable gesture for his older sister at the royal family's Christmas church outing

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 11:08 AM
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Prince Louis attends the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis is one thoughtful younger brother!

On Christmas morning, the 4-year-old prince attended his first holiday service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family. While Prince Louis held hands with his mom Kate Middleton on the way into the church service, he briefly fell behind his dad Prince William, elder brother Prince George, 9, and big sister Princess Charlotte, 7, during the walkabout after, making for an adorable moment when he ran to catch up.

As seen in a now-viral clip shared to social media, Prince Louis cried out "Charlotte!" and dashed to give his sister a small bouquet, arm outstretched. A chorus of "awws" echoed throughout the crowd, as Prince William, 40, gently guided his youngest son along the paved path.

The royal family's walk to and from the church at Sandringham was the first time the tradition had been held in three years amid the coronavirus pandemic. This Christmas was also different as it marked the first without Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in September.

"It will be hard, as the Queen was all they knew, like most of Britain," a former palace staffer told PEOPLE. "The first year is most difficult, as it is always the first of everything that you notice."

Continuing tradition, King Charles III led the charge for the morning march to church, with Queen Camilla by his side. Later that day, his first Christmas speech as sovereign was broadcast across the U.K., where he remembered his mother with love in a touching address.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a>, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> and King Charles III attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
King Charles and royal family at Christmas 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father," the King, 74, began. "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

He continued, "Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"In the much-loved carol 'O Little Town of Bethlehem,' we sing of how 'in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light.' My mother's belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people — and it is one which I share with my whole heart. It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with goodness and compassion, the lives of others, and to shine a light in the world around them. This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society," he said.

King Charles "has huge empathy" for others experiencing loss, a former palace staffer told PEOPLE ahead of the holiday.

"We are so used to seeing the iconic footage of the Queen leading her family to church on Christmas morning," the staffer said. "This year there will be a great deal of reflection and sorrow."

Related Articles
In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England
King Charles Continues Royal Tradition with His First Christmas Speech as Monarch — Watch the Address
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
How King Charles Remembered Queen Elizabeth in His First Christmas Speech
royals christmas 2022 king charles camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royal Family in First Christmas Walk Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet
(front) Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, and the Princess of Wales; (centre) the Prince of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; and (back) James, Visount Severn, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, the Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2022. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Merry Christmas from Sandringham! See the Best Pics of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
princess charlotte prince george christmas 2022
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royals for Annual Christmas Day Church Outing
touts wales family royal christmas 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Christmas Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
prince louis royal christmas 2022
Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Debut! See the Best Photos from His Outing
Together at Christmas Carol service
Prince George's Secret Talent Revealed! See His Reindeer Painting — Shared by Kate and William
Together at Christmas Carol service
King Charles and Queen Camilla Join Royals in Supporting Kate Middleton at Her Christmas Concert
Together at Christmas Carol service
Inside the Royal Family's First Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth: 'It Will Be Hard'
King Charles III visits Aberdeen Town House to meet families who have settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine on October 17, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
King Charles Prepares for His First Christmas Speech: 'He Will Feel the Pressure to Get It Right'
prince andrew royal christmas 2022
Prince Andrew Joins King Charles and Royal Family for Christmas Day Church Outing
Queen's Christmas Day broadcast
How Queen Elizabeth Was Honored at Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert (Including a Paddington Bear Nod!)
Together at Christmas Carol service
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Attend Kate Middleton's Christmas Concert — Matching Mom and Dad!