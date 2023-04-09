Prince Louis Makes His Easter Debut Alongside the Royal Family — Wearing a Tie with His Shorts!

Prince Louis is crossing another royal first off the list!

The 4-year-old prince joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the royal family's traditional Easter church outing on Sunday. Although George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, made their debut at the event in 2022, this year marked Louis' first time publicly joining them on the holiday.

Prince William and Princess Kate coordinated with their three children in blue outfits. Prince Louis wore blue shorts and knee socks with a blazer and tie, which featured a bicycle print. Louis memorably posed on a red bike for his third birthday portrait, taken by Kate on his first day of nursery school.

While big brother Prince George wore a suit and tie for Easter, Prince Louis once again rocked shorts for the event. It's typical for upper-class boys in Britain to wear shorts in their younger years, just like George did until switching to suits in recent years.

"Boys wear short trousers until they are 8," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, previously told PEOPLE. "It is very English."

Just like Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis showed off his handshake while greeting the pastor following the church service.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are quickly becoming pros at traditional royal events. The two eldest Wales kids are now old enough to join the family at many outings, including the annual Christmas walk, a memorial service for their great-grandfather Prince Philip in March 2022 and the funeral for their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September.

Prince Louis' Easter debut came just a few months after he joined the royals at their Christmas Day church outing for the first time.

But Prince Louis made a splash when he joined his family at events to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking her historic 70 years on the throne, in June. All three children of Prince William and Princess Kate rode together in their first public horse-drawn carriage ride for Trooping the Colour, enthusiastically waving to the crowds lining the street before heading up to the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a flypast.

Prince Louis also attended the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, going viral for his adorable antics (from sitting on Grandpa Charles' lap to making faces at Mom!). Following the event, Prince William and Kate even joked on social media, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…"

Prince Louis, who will turn 5 later this month, is around the same age as Prince William when he marked Easter with the royal family at church for the first time. In 1987 when William was 6, he matched mom Princess Diana in a pale blue coat for the church service.

It was announced earlier this week that Prince George, who is second-in-line to the throne, will serve as one of King Charles' four pages at the May 6 coronation.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales tells PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

All three of Prince William and Princess Kate's children are expected to make the journey from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace in the carriage procession following the coronation.