Prince Louis Rewears Outfit Prince Harry Wore to One of His First Trooping the Colour Outings

Prince Louis is carrying on a royal tradition!

The youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William, who celebrated his first birthday in April, made his Buckingham Palace balcony debut on Saturday at the Trooping the Colour celebrations. The young royal was wearing a white and blue outfit — and there’s a reason the ensemble looks so familiar: the clothes are hand-me-downs from his uncle Prince Harry!

Harry, 34, wore the same outfit for his second appearance at Trooping the Colour back in 1986. In throwback photos, Harry looked adorable in the arms of Princess Anne, as she held the young prince up to greet the crowd, while many members of his family, including mother Princess Diana, looked on.

Louis’ outfit was also reminiscent of the light blue outfit with cream lace that both his father and older brother Prince George wore at their first Trooping the Colour celebrations.

(L-R) Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Princess Anne, Prince Harry Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Charles Anwar Hussein/Getty

Prince George and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton also made a sweet nod to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle — who took a break from maternity leave to attend her first Trooping since welcoming son Archie — with her own pale yellow ensemble, wearing a matching hat by Philip Treacy with floral detail, which she had previously worn to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding last May.

At the time, she paired the accessory with an off-white Alexander McQueen coat dress (which itself was a royal rewear from Princess Charlotte‘s 2015 christening and 2016 Trooping the Colour!) for the nuptials.

For his big debut, Louis joined his big brother George and big sister Charlotte along with the rest of the royal family.

Making his balcony entrance in the arms of his mom, the 1-year-old royal immediately began to wave excitedly to the crowds below, then reached for William who held him for the remainder of the iconic flypast.

Continuing to wave throughout the celebration, much to the delight of his mom, Louis even waved to his grandpa when the family turned to go back inside the palace.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and. Princess Charlotte DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Louis celebrated his first birthday on April 23, which means he’s around the same age as Charlotte was during her first Trooping the Colour appearance.

George was a little older, nearly 2, when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015, which is likely because at 10 months, he was too young for the exciting event the previous year.

The royal children’s new baby cousin Archie, 5 weeks, skipped the celebrations this year, and will likely make his debut next year.