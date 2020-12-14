Prince Louis Restyled Prince George’s Hand-Me-Down Jacket in the Cutest Way

Prince Louis looks cute (and keeps warm!) in a jacket that Prince George once wore for a very special lunch date with the Queen

Prince Louis is borrowing from his big brother’s closet again!

The hand-me-down Redwink blue jacket from Amaia (made from boiled Austrian wool) was originally worn by George three years ago to attend Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace with the rest of his family.

Restyled by his younger sibling, Louis wore the $112 blue buttoned coat featuring navy piping with navy corduroy pants and a red cable knit sweater from Trotters, which as part of their Thomas Brown range, comes complete with a cute elephant logo.

The youngest of the Cambridge children looked completely in awe as he held his mom’s hand arriving at the event, taking in the various entertainers on the carpet as they made their way into the West End theatre.

It’s not the first time that Louis has worn royal hand-me-downs. In September, he wore a blue jumper of George’s to meet Sir David Attenborough (his older brother previously wore it during his parents’ tour of Canada in 2016) and in the ultimate royal re-wear Louis made his Trooping the Colour debut at just 14-months-old, wearing a blue and white outfit worn by Prince Harry to the same event in 1986.

During the rare public engagement as a complete family of five, the kids were coordinated in their outfits. Charlotte wore a gray and blue checkered dress from Il Porticciolo, a London brand specializing in Italian labels and bespoke designs, while George wore a striped red and blue cashmere sweater by Ralph Lauren with smart navy pants and shoes.

Sitting in a royal box for the first time, the children watched their father give a speech, thanking all those in attendance for their efforts during the pandemic. While Charlotte was seen to be very animated during the show, Louis sat very still on his mother’s lap, pointing to the glitter ball and clapping throughout the event.

