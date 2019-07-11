Prince Louis Was the 'Unexpected' Star of the Royal Family's Polo Outing: 'He Is a Real Character'

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

It’s hard to upstage Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who have become known for their adorable royal displays over the years, but little brother Prince Louis knows how to get a laugh (and melt hearts) too!

The 1-year-old royal was the “unexpected” star of the family’s outing on Wednesday to watch Prince William and Prince Harry compete in a charity polo match, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

While his older siblings were busy kicking around a soccer ball and showing off some dance moves, Louis kept mom Kate running after him as he explored the area.

Before the polo game started, Louis was “scampering out and dashing out to the edge of the polo field, and she was running out after him and picking him up, and eventually she sat down with him at the wooden border and pointed out the horses,” according to another observer. “She took him over to the polo ponies at the polo lines and chatted to the grooms with him.”

The observer adds, “He is a funny little chap. He looked very pleased with himself.”

Image zoom Prince Louis and Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince Louis

Then there was the hilarious moment when Louis showed off a new look to Meghan Markle and baby cousin Archie — rocking his mom’s sunglasses!

“I’m pretty sure she was wearing them, and he put his hands out. She took them off the top of her head and the next thing is he was wearing them,” the source says.

“He had his tongue out and was waving his little hands around,” the observer adds. “He is a real character.”

Image zoom Prince Louis and Kate Middleton Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Image zoom Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Archie and Meghan Markle Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

And when it was time for a snack break, the family retreated to their car for a picnic.

“Louis had a Tupperware pots and was chewing on a freezer pack from a cool bag,” the source recalls. “[Kate] took a Tupperware tub out, and he was munching on carrot or pepper sticks.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Royal fans are quickly growing accustomed to Louis’ scene-stealing moments.

In May, he showed off his adorable wobbly walk during a visit to a garden designed by Kate, then he stole the show on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in June with his thumb-sucking and enthusiastic royal wave.

Image zoom Prince William and Prince Louis Matt Porteous/PA

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate recently revealed that her youngest son “is keeping us on our toes.”

“I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide — I had no idea!” she said during an outing in May.