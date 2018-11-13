Prince Louis Is His Brother Prince George’s Mini-Me in Adorable New Royal Family Portraits!

Like big brother, like little brother!

Prince Louis is the spitting image of Prince George in two new pictures released by the royal family on Tuesday evening to honor the 70th birthday of Prince Charles on November 14.

In the new photos, 7-month-old Louis, who was born April 23, is held by his mom, Kate Middleton, as 5-year-old George (in Amaia) sits on his grandpa Charles’s knee. Meanwhile, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear to focus on something behind photographer Chris Jackson’s camera.

Also featured in the photos, which were taken in September outside Clarence House: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Meghan (in Givenchy, her wedding dress designer) was pregnant at the time, but the news hadn’t been made public.

A source tells PEOPLE that Prince William and Princess Kate (in Alessandra Rich) were instrumental in ensuring the date and time for the photo shoot worked for everyone. They had arranged for a quick session, but the family hung around for longer than planned, catching up to swap stories of their summers.

“They pulled out all the stops to make sure everyone was around to be able to do it,” says the source.

Photographer Jackson said in a statement he was “delighted” to be asked to take the images: “It was particularly special to capture such an informal and relaxed family portrait over a fun afternoon in the gardens of Clarence House.”

It is the first image of Louis since his christening in July — and was taken on the same occasion of the portrait spotted in the new BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, that aired last week.