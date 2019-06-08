George and Charlotte Show Prince Louis the Best Part of Trooping — Watching from Palace Window!

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are showing younger brother Prince Louis the royal ropes!

Little Louis, who celebrated his first birthday in April, couldn’t wait for his Buckingham Palace balcony debut to show off his first-ever royal wave. The prince joined big sister Princess Charlotte, 4, in taking a peek out the palace window to catch a glimpse of the crowds gathered for Trooping the Colour festivities on Saturday, raising up his hand to greet spectators and excitedly pointing at the growing crowds.

George, 5, also joined in the fun, pressing his face against the window next to his siblings before heading out onto the balcony to watch the flypast.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Royal fans have come to expect a glimpse of George and Charlotte from the Buckingham Palace windows. In fact, despite not appearing on the balcony, the siblings stole the show during the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force last summer.

They watched the flypast from a window under the watchful eye of their trusty nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo — and Charlotte even displayed her signature tongue-waving move!

Princess Charlotte and Prince George in July 2018 WENN

Louis is around the same age as Charlotte was during her first Trooping the Colour appearance. Princess Charlotte, now 4, showed off her royal wave at the 2016 event from the arms of her mom. (The young royal even complemented her mom’s outfit, wearing light pink just like Kate’s hat.)

Prince George was a little older – nearly 2 – when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015. That’s likely because at 10 months, he was too young for the exciting event the previous year.