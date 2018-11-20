It's the Prince Louis Effect! Designer of Royal Baby's Outfit Is Receiving Orders from Around the Globe

The “Prince Louis Effect” is real!

When the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children, 7-month-old Prince Louis, made a rare appearance in official portraits released to celebrate his grandfather Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, he did so in an adorable smocked outfit by Spanish brand, La Coqueta, which promptly sold out.

“It sold out immediately – it’s amazing the effect it has on a small brand like us!” Celia Munoz, founder of Spanish clothing brand La Coqueta, tells PEOPLE. “It was a total surprise but really wonderful, and I am very proud.”

The $94 Carlina Boy Ceremony Set – a white cotton shirt with hand-stitched blue smocking and a Peter Pan collar – comes with a pair of pale blue shorts (sold as one piece) all made in Spain, by family-run workshops. “The people who made it were incredibly thrilled, just as I was,” says Munoz.

Louis’ traditional look is so popular that Munoz says she has received orders from all over the world.

“America is our second biggest market, so we have had lots of requests from there, but also South Korea, South Africa, Australia. South Korea was surprising and wonderful!” says the mom of five who founded the brand in 2013.

With each outfit involving seven hours of hand-smocking, the founder and creative director of the brand which has stores in Battersea, Hampstead and Notting Hill says it’s no surprise that Louis’ father William was photographed in a similar piece when he was little.

“These outfits never go out of fashion, they are so timeless,” explains Munoz. “I think it was a lucky coincidence.”

Fans of the sweet royal can pre-order the item with an expected delivery of three weeks.

“We are taking quite a lot of pre-orders and we are talking quite big numbers! It’s a glorious moment for traditional kids fashion,” says the Granada-born designer, who has lived in London for many years.

Also in the family portrait were the couple’s two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Wearing smart navy shorts and matching navy ribbed long socks with a striped shirt from Kate’s go-to children’s brand Amaia (also a Spanish label, based in London’s Chelsea) George seemed to be enjoying himself, as he giggled on his grandfather’s knee.

Charlotte wore the same floral dress (which also featured smocking) that she wore to attend Trooping the Colour in June with a pair of blue Mary Jane shoes from Dona Carmen, another Spanish brand.

“I love that they are supporting Spanish brands and the small communities in Spain that we work with and of course the pictures were adorable, so heartwarming to see everyone together smiling, it was so spontaneous and warm,” says Munoz.