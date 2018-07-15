Prince Louis' Official Christening Portraits Are Here: See All 4 Stunning Photos!

Prince Louis’ official christening portraits dropped Sunday — and they are a royal dream.

The four stunning photos share a few fun similarities (and surprising differences!) with big brother Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s christenings photos.

Proud parents Prince William and Kate Middleton chose Matt Holyoak, one of the world’s leading portrait photographers, to take the photos, which were taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House (grandpa Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall‘s official London residence), following the little prince’s baptism in the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace.

The first photo features Will, Kate and their three children along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate’s family, including Carole and Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews.

Seated (left to right): Prince George, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Standing (left to right): The Duke of Sussex, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, Mrs. Carole Middleton, Mr. Michael Middleton, Mrs. Pippa Matthews, Mr. James Matthews, Mr. James Middleton. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

The second photo includes just the royal family members, while the third photo showcases the new family of five. Kate and her baby boy, Louis, take center stage in the fourth photo.

Seated (left to right): The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince Louis, The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Standing (left to right): The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duchess of Sussex. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

The family is surrounded by history in Clarence House’s Morning Room. The sofa they are seated around is part of a suite of gilt-wood seat furniture by Thomas Chippendale, which dates from about 1773. It is thought to have been commissioned by George III’s brother, the Duke of Gloucester.

To the right is an oil on canvas portrait of Queen Elizabeth, by Michael Noakes, 1972-1973. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were unable to attend the christening due to the monarch’s busy schedule last week and the week prior.

“I was truly honored at being asked to take the official photographs at the christening of Prince Louis, and to witness at first hand such a happy event,” Holyoak said in a statement. “Everyone was so relaxed and in such good spirits, it was an absolute pleasure. I only hope I have captured some of that joy in my photographs.”

Holyoak has worked with the royal family before and was behind the gorgeous portraits taken of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to mark their 70th wedding anniversary last year.

George’s portraits were taken by celebrity photographer Jason Bell in the Morning Room at Clarence House as well, immediately following the ceremony at St. James’s Palace in 2013. One of the historic portraits features Queen Elizabeth sitting with her three heirs: Charles, William and George.

Charlotte’s 2015 christening portraits were taken by famed photographer Mario Testino, a favorite of William’s late mother, Princess Diana. Testino snapped the impeccably candid images during the family’s intimate post-christening gathering at Sandringham House, Queen Elizabeth’s Norfolk country home.

Royal family members, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla – along with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings Pippa and James – assembled at Sandringham for afternoon tea following the church service.

Testino also snapped a portrait of Charlotte along with the four generations of British heirs – the Queen, Charles, William and George, who were first photographed together on George’s 2013 christening day – and the Middleton family joined in as well.

The royal family gathered together on Monday to celebrate Louis’ christening at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London.