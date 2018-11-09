The Youngest Royals
Rare New Photo of Prince Louis with Mom Kate Released — and He Looks Just Like Prince George!

Prince Charles, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson/Getty
Erin Hill
November 09, 2018 11:17 AM

It’s the return of Prince Louis!

For the first time since Louis’ royal christening in July, a new photo of the 6-month-old royal baby has been released.

Louis grabs hold of his grandfather, Prince Charles‘ hand in the sweet photo, which appeared in the BBC One documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

Royal mom of three Kate Middleton is all smiles in a navy-and-white polka-dot dress as she carries the baby prince (who appears to have darker hair than his siblings!) in her arms.

And Louis has clearly inherited the signature Cambridge cheeks. Big brother Prince George was the first to show off his pinch-worthy cheeks when proud parents Will and Kate carried him onto the steps of the Lindo Wing after he was born on July 22, 2013.

Little sister Princess Charlotte followed suit on May 2, 2015. And the new royal prince, who was born in April, has clearly inherited the trademark feature.

Prince Louis and Kate Middleton in July.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire

In the new documentary marking Charles’s upcoming 70th birthday on Nov. 14, William says his father is “brilliant” with Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 6-month-old Prince Louis.

But William also says he wishes that his dad would slow down enough to be able to spare more time for them.

“It’s something I’m working more heavily on, put it that way,” William, 36, said in the documentary, which aired on BBC One this week. “I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children.”

PA Images/Sipa

Charles’s wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 71, told the program that he is great with her grandchildren. “He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him,” she says. “He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices and I think children really appreciate that.”

Charles is about to become a grandfather for the fourth time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their first child in the spring.

