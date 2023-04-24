Prince Louis Is Mom Kate Middleton's Lookalike in New Birthday Portraits — See Side-by-Side

Prince Louis is growing up — and looking a whole lot like mom Kate Middleton!

The little prince turned 5 on Sunday, and Prince William and Princess Kate released two new portraits of their youngest child to mark the milestone. The photos show Prince Louis smiling inside a grassy wheelbarrow, and his resemblance to Kate (who pushes the cart!) is more evident than ever.

"Someone's turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis," the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the snaps on Instagram.

With his light brown eyes, brunette hair and sweet smile, Prince Louis arguably looks the most like Princess Kate of all her children. While Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, also share similar traits to their mother, Prince Louis seems to most strongly take after the Middleton side of the family, especially grandfather Michael Middleton.

Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty

"Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate," a friend previously told PEOPLE. "She loves it and thinks it's very sweet — she often jokes that he's the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!"

From previous birthday portraits and throwback photos from Princess Kate's own childhood, Louis is truly his mom's mini-me — and growing up fast. On Monday, the Princess of Wales, 41, visited The Baby Bank in Windsor to learn more about the organization's crucial work to support families in need and remarked how time is flying as her children are getting older.

"It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly," she told staff, the Daily Mail reported.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to the outlet, after spotting a box of donations from Mattel that included Buzz Lightyear toys, Princess Kate mentioned that Princess Charlotte is a "huge fan of Toy Story."

In other family festivities, Princess Charlotte turns 8 on May 2 — just a few days before the coronation of her grandfather King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that Prince George will play a special role in the crowning ceremony, and serve as a Page of Honor alongside Camilla's three teenage grandsons. There, the second in line to the throne will make modern royal history as the first future King to officially participate in a crowning ceremony.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 2. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George's involvement in the coronation has been a subject of family discussion behind the scenes as his parents juggled the unique honor with the pressure it might put on their son's shoulders.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson says, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "cognizant that he is old enough to understand what's going on," a royal source told PEOPLE. But they're mindful that normal life resumes when George is back at school the following week, where the weekend's events will likely be the talk of his classmates.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales tells PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."