Prince Louis and his ex Tessy Antony were married from 2006 to 2019, and they share two sons

Prince Louis of Luxembourg Announces Engagement — and His Ex-Wife Reacts

Congratulations are in order for Prince Louis of Luxembourg!

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced Tuesday that Prince Louis is engaged to French lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue.

Louis's parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, said in a statement: "We are very happy to announce the engagement of our son, Prince Louis, to Miss Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue. [Louis's sons] Princes Gabriel and Noah join us in surrounding the new couple with all our affection. We wish them immense happiness."

They also released a sweet portrait of the couple smiling for the camera as they hold hands, with Scarlett-Lauren, 29, providing a glimpse of her gold engagement ring.

The royal family posed for more formal pictures, including a shot of the couple with Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Prince Louis, 34, was previously married to Tessy Antony (now known as Tessy Antony de Nassau) from 2006 until 2019. They have two sons, 15-year-old Prince Gabriel and 13-year-old Prince Noah. Louis relinquished his place in the order of succession to the throne ahead of his wedding to Antony, who is a commoner.

Tessy shared a message of congratulations on her Instagram story Tuesday.

"Finally its out too," she wrote alongside with a portrait of the couple. "Gabe, Noah, Frank and I are so happy for you both and wish you only the best and much happiness."

