Prince Louis took a short break from the royal festivities on coronation day.

After sitting beside his sister, Princess Charlotte and mother, Kate Middleton, for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Saturday, the 5-year-old prince left his spot during the ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

As one of the youngest members of the royal family in attendance, his absence from the latter half of the ceremony was likely planned.

For the event, Prince Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner consisting of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts. The leg garment is black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Prince Louis arrived at Westminster Abbey with his parents, Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, and older sister Charlotte, 8 — meanwhile, big brother Prince George, 9, served as one of the pages for Charles and Camilla. In a sweet moment, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis held hands.

After making their way inside behind their parents, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte took in the spectacle together and appeared engaged for all of the big moments — though at one point, Louis appeared a bit sleepy as he let out a yawn.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis processed out of Westminster Abbey following the crowning with members of the royal family. Prince George followed closely behind King Charles alongside his grandfather's three other Pages of Honor. Prince William and Princess Kate followed the Groom of Robes with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis behind them.

All three children also joined their parents for a carriage ride following the ceremony as part of the Coronation Procession. The route will take them from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, and the royal kids will be in the first carriage following the historic Gold State Coach, which King Charles and Queen Camilla will be traveling in.

Prince George's participation made him the youngest future monarch to be officially involved in a coronation service, The Telegraph reported. (While 4-year-old Prince Charles was brought in to watch part of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and 11-year-old Princess Elizabeth witnessed the crowning ceremony of her father King George VI in 1937, neither participated in the actual service.)

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."