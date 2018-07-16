That Smile! Prince Louis Is the Happiest Baby in Newly Released Christening Portrait with Mom Kate

Little Prince Louis has one big smile!

In a newly released portrait from his christening last Monday, the youngest royal appeared to be laughing as he was photographed in the arms of beaming, proud mom Kate Middleton.

Taken after Louis’ christening at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace, the photo, shot by photographer Matt Porteous, follows others released on Sunday and also taken in and outside of Clarence House by Matt Holyoak. Porteous previously photographed Louis’ brother Prince George when he turned 3 in 2016.

“Their Royal Highnesses hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do,” the office of Prince William and Kate at Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday.

Matt Porteous/PA Wire

In another special photo of just mother and son, the prince — who was born in April — looked alert, despite being asleep at the start of his ceremony.

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

Kate wore her most princess-worthy look yet at the special event, picking an Alexander McQueen dress with a structured shoulder detail and a dramatic Jane Taylor headpiece. The mom of three also wore McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) for the christenings of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/REDUX

The portraits are in addition to the set of three family photos of Prince William and Kate’s family. The photos were taken in the Morning Room at Clarence House (grandpa Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall‘s official London residence).

The first photo features Will, Kate and their three children along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Camilla and Kate’s family, including Carole and Michael Middleton, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews.

The second photo includes just the royal family members, while the third photo showcases the new family of five.