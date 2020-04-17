Prince Louis Keeps Hanging Up Kate and William's Video Calls: 'He Wants to Press the Red Button!'

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Louis is already getting the hang of Zoom calls!

While adjusting to new life under lockdown, like millions of other families, Kate Middleton and Prince William have been turning to video calls to keep up with family members they are unable to see due to isolation. However, it seems that Prince Louis, who will turn 2 next week, can’t resist inadvertently cutting off his parents’ calls!

“For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button,” William, 37, told the BBC in a rare interview on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared that they’ve been keeping in close contact with William’s father, Prince Charles, who recently overcame coronavirus, and Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

“We’ve been talking to all the family online. And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other,” William said. “As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvy, but only just, I think we’re getting there now. The family are getting a little bit more used to be able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”

Kate, 38, added, “It’s so true. And I think your father and my parents and our families… have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a 2-year-old.”

On top continuing their charity work, the royal parents have also been homeschooling and helping their children Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis understand why they are in isolation.

William and Kate are isolating with George, Charlotte and Louis — at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, about 110 miles north of London.

“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised,” Kate said. “And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”

The royal couple was also asked about managing homeschooling, to which William laughed and said it has been “fun.” Kate then revealed she had even tried a new trick during the Easter break.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean!” she began. “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.”

The couple has been continuing with their work while being mindful of the restrictions of social distancing that make traditional royal engagements impossible. Lat week, they conducted their first-ever full royal engagement via video call amid the coronavirus pandemic, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for and taught.

William and Kate “have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time,” according to their office.