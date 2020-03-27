Prince Louis Is All Grown Up — and Looking Just Like Big Brother Prince George in New Video!

Image zoom Prince George in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2020 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George has a mini-me in little brother Prince Louis!

Kate Middleton and Prince William surprised their social media followers on Thursday with a sweet video of their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who turns 2 next month — enthusiastically participating in the #ClapForOurCarers movement.

Royal fans were delighted with how grown up little Louis looks — their last glimpse of the youngest royal sibling came when the family of five arrived at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth‘s annual Christmas lunch in mid-December. Prince Louis bears a striking resemblance to his older brother when he was the same age — from their shared famous Cambridge cheeks to their shy smiles.

However, Louis seems to have taken after their mother Kate’s brunette hair color, while George has always been a dark blonde like dad Prince William.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Left Canada and Are Now Settled in L.A.

Princess Charlotte also drew comparisons to her mother, this time when it comes to style! The little royal’s striped navy and white shirt looks remarkably alike to the one Kate wore back in 2015 at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match. She and Prince George enjoyed a day outdoors while dad Prince William and uncle Prince Harry competed in the match.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince George in 2015 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the adorable video, Prince Louis stands between his older siblings — and sweetly glances up at them both as they all clap in unison. George and Charlotte smile throughout the clip, with the little princess letting out a giggle towards the end.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children are believed to be staying at their Sandringham country estate, Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north of London in Norfolk. The family of five is based at Kensington Palace in London, but they often escape to their second home — a gift from the monarch for the couple’s 2011 wedding — during breaks from school. Given that Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s school closed in favor of online learning due to the pandemic, the children can do their home schooling from the country.

RELATED: The Fun Detail You May Have Missed from Kate Middleton’s New Mother’s Day Photos

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also contributed to the #ClapForOurCarers movement, adding a post to their Instagram stories that reads, “Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond,” along with a number of clapping hands emojis.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Instagram Sussex Royals/Instagram

RELATED: Prince Charles, Prince Albert and More Royals Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The royal family posted a video of applause from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip are currently staying.

Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering at his Birkhall home in Scotland, shared a supportive video alongside Camilla, who is self-isolating in a different part of their Balmoral estate home.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, and his family paid tribute on social media with a video thanking healthcare workers on the frontline.