Prince Louis Is a Total Combination of Prince George and Princess Charlotte — See the Proof!

Prince Louis is growing into his very own look as a royal toddler — but there are hints of both big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte!

To celebrate Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s youngest child’s second birthday on Thursday, five new photos were released of the little royal. They show Louis with his hands covered in bright paint as he does some artwork — depicting his own rendition of the rainbow that symbolizes support for the U.K.’s National Health Service workers fighting the coronavirus.

Prince Louis shares 4-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and mom Kate’s darker locks (while 6-year-old Prince George and Prince William are blonde), but he also shares similarities to his older brother when he was the same age. They share the famous Cambridge cheeks and contagious grin (not to mention their similar haircuts!).

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

For Prince George’s second birthday, they released an adorable photo taken by Mario Testino on the day of Charlotte’s christening. The candid shot captured a fun moment between father and son. (See the photo here!)

Princess Charlotte’s second birthday was marked by a photo taken by Kate on the grounds of the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Kate, who is a keen photographer, is often behind the adorable birthday portraits of her three children, including the latest batch of Prince Louis.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte’s second birthday portrait The Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Image zoom Prince George at the 2015 Trooping the Colour Chris Jackson/Getty

It’s been a big year for Prince Louis, from his adorable Trooping the Colour debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony (where he showed off his impressive royal wave!) to stealing the show when Kate took her family to explore the garden she helped design.

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Just last month, little Louis joined his older siblings in enthusiastically clapping for all those helping patients affected by coronavirus. The trio appeared in a video on Kate and William’s social media pages, joining the #ClapForOurCarers movement. Prince Louis stands between his big brother and sister — and sweetly glances up at them both as they all clap in unison.

Prince Louis isn’t the only royal celebrating a birthday this week. His great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on April 21, while sister Princess Charlotte will blow out the candles as she turns 5 on May 2.