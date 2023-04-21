Prince Louis Wears a Hand-Me-Down from Prince George in Newly Released Photo with Queen Elizabeth

There's a reason Prince Louis' shirt looks familiar in the newly released photo featuring Queen Elizabeth with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To honor Queen Elizabeth on what would have been her 97th birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a never-before-seen photo of the late monarch surrounded by the next generations of royals. The photo was taken at Balmoral, the royal residence in Scotland where the Queen traditionally spent her summers, by Princess Kate.

While there are lots of Easter eggs for royal fans to dissect — from the family photos on display in the background to the sweet way Mia Tindall holds her brother, Lucas, on her lap beside the Queen (who sports a tartan skirt) — there's also another fashion find.

Prince Louis, who will celebrate his 5th birthday on Sunday, is wearing a blue and white button-down shirt that previously belonged to big brother Prince George, 9.

George wore the top around the same age as his younger sibling, sporting it in his official 4th birthday portrait taken by photographer Chris Jackson.

It's no surprise that Kate, who frequently recycles items from her royal closet, would dress her children in hand-me-down clothes — and it's not the first time that Prince Louis has been passed down pieces.

For his first-ever red carpet appearance at a Christmas pantomime performance in Dec. 2020, Prince Louis sported a Redwink blue jacket from Amaia (made from boiled Austrian wool) that was originally worn by Prince George three years before to attend Queen Elizabeth's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

And when Prince Louis and his siblings met Sir David Attenborough in 2020, Louis wore a merino wool jumper from Wild and Gorgeous, the same one that Prince George wore during the family's 2016 tour of Canada (before Louis came along!).

Prince Louis' royal rewears even go back to the previous generation. At Trooping the Colour in June, the young prince appeared on the palace balcony (and for his carriage debut!) in a mini sailor suit that his father, Prince William, wore 37 years prior for the same occasion.

Prince Louis had a fashion first when he made his Easter debut alongside the royal family earlier this month. Although Louis stuck to the classic look for upper-class boys in Britain, shorts with knee socks, he also sported a tie and blazer first the first time.

"This was the first time we saw his little brother Louis wear a blazer and tie in public, and the fact that the Princess of Wales chose sky blue rather than navy made the outfit more fun and age-appropriate," Rachel Riley, the British children's wear designer behind Prince Louis' shorts, told PEOPLE. "He also matched perfectly with his mother and sister, something which he can still do as the youngest sibling."

In another kid-friendly fashion move, Prince Louis' tie featured a pattern of bicycles. The young royal memorably posed on a red bike for his third birthday portrait, taken by Princess Kate on his first day of nursery school.