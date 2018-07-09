Prince Louis' Godparents Have Finally Been Revealed!

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced the godparents Prince William and Kate Middleton have chosen for 11-week-old Prince Louis who will take center stage in just a few hours at his christening.

The godparents for the little prince reflect the couple’s greatest friends and relatives — and, like those who look out for the other children in the family, there are no siblings included.

They have also evened things up in some households, with spouses of previously-named godparents being included this time around. “They are rewarding the loyalty of their really close friends and keeping the godparents from the tight, inner circle,” says one close observer.

Louis’ godmothers are…

Lady Laura Meade

Chris Jackson/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Laura Meade is James Meade’s wife. James is godfather to Princess Charlotte. She and James live not far from the Cambridges and have been seen joining the young family at events this summer in both Norfolk and Gloucestershire.

Hannah Carter

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Hannah Carter (née Gillingham) is a Marlborough College friend of Kate’s, she is married to Robert Carter. (Robert is also the brother of Sophie Carter — one of Kate’s closest confidants.) The Carter family lives in the county of Norfolk, close to Anmer Hall, where William and Kate have their country home. The royal couple attended Robert and Hannah’s wedding on their own first wedding anniversary in June 2012.

Lucy Middleton

Lucy Middleton is a lawyer and a cousin of Kate. She is the niece of Kate’s dad Michael Middleton – and the sister of Adam Middleton, who is one of Princess Charlotte’s godparents.

Louis’ godfathers are…

Nicholas van Cutsem

Tom Buchanan/silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

Nicholas van Cutsem is one of the four van Custem brothers, who have been close to William and Harry since they were very young. William van Cutsem is one of Prince George‘s godparents. The van Cutsems spent much of their childhood living at Anmer Hall, which is now the country home of William and Kate and their family. He is dad to royal bridesmaid Grace — who was memorably snapped covering her ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony when she was an attendant for William and Kate in 2011.

Married to Alice Hadden-Paton (sister of Downton Abbey star Harry Hadden-Paton), he was the escort leading the Household Cavalry riders at the couple’s wedding.

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher

Ikon Pictures/Niraj Tanna/REX/Shutterstock

Harry Aubrey-Fletcher is one of William’s close friends from school, attending both prep school with the prince and, later, Eton College. At Eton, he was alongside William in the elite prefects group, famously joining him in a portrait with colorful, customized vets under their tailcoats. He was also an usher at the wedding of William and Kate in 2011. The royal couple were both at the Aubrey-Flestcehrs’ nuptials at Guards Chapel in London.

Guy Pelly

Guy Pelly Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

Guy Pelly is a longtime close friend of William, Harry and Kate. He’s been in the spotlight for planning William’s bachelor party and he was thought to be a candidate for godparent to Prince George. William and Harry also attended his stateside wedding in Memphis.

Experts predicted Prince William and Kate would use the christening as an opportunity to honor close friends or more distant family members, which they also did with Prince George’s seven godparents and Prince Charlotte’s five.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Louis’s christening is scheduled for Monday at The Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace, in London at around 11 am Eastern Time. The service will last around 40 minutes.