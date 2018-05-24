Prince Louis Is One Month Old! Every Sweet Detail We Know About the Littlest Royal (So Far!)

He’s only one month old, but we already know quite a bit about Prince Louis. Here is everything we know about the newborn royal so far.

1. He was born on April 23.

It’s a very patriotic birthday, as it’s also St. George’s Day — England’s national day.

2. His name is Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

All three of his names are a nod to family members.

3. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth.

That’s more than either Prince George or Princess Charlotte weighed when they were born.

4. He was born at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The hospital, located in London’s Paddington neighborhood, is where both his siblings were born as well as his dad.

5. He went home the same day he was born.

And mom Kate Middleton was nothing short of unbelievable when she stepped out holding little Louis just seven hours after giving birth.

6. He’s fifth in line to the throne.

That’s after grandpa Prince Charles, dad Prince William, big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte.

Louis Mountbatten, Louis's likely namesake Getty Images

7. His name has family connections.

Not only is it one of his dad’s middle names, it’s also a nod to Louis Mountbatten, Prince Louis’s great-grandpa Prince Philip’s uncle, who was a father figure for Charles and was assassinated in 1979.

Arthur is one of William and Charles’s middle names, while Charles, of course, is his grandpa’s name.

8. He’s already had quite a few special visitors.

The list includes aunt Pippa Middleton (who is currently expecting her first child with husband James Matthews), uncle James Middleton, grandma Carole Middleton, and his father’s cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Other royal visitors? Queen Elizabeth, Grandpa Charles and uncle Prince Harry and aunt Meghan Markle, who also live in Kensington Palace.

Pippa Middleton visiting her new nephew Jack Taylor/Getty

8. William and Kate waited four days to announce his name.

That’s likely so they could introduce Charles to his new grandson in person.

9. He’s already sleeping well.

That’s according to dad William, who said that Louis was “behaving himself” at an Anzac Day service. However, William was also caught nodding off during that same service!

10. He’s got some famous fans.

Like Louis Tomlinson, who tweeted that he’ll take his fellow Louis “under my wing.” He also got a hello from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who tweeted that she can’t wait for their “Kensington Palace pajama party.”

11. He missed out on the royal wedding

While his older siblings George and Charlotte served in Harry and Meghan’s bridal party, little Louis stayed home during the festivities, while mom Kate made her first official post-baby debut.