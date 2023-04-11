Prince Louis' Easter Outfit Marked a Style First While Staying 'Fun and Age-Appropriate,' Says Designer

Prince Louis is growing up, which means a change in his royal style.

The young prince, who will celebrate his 5th birthday on April 23, made his Easter debut with the royal family for their annual holiday church outing on Sunday. Prince Louis held hands with mom Kate Middleton as they trailed closely behind dad Prince William, brother Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, as they made their way to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for the service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales color-coordinated with their three children in blue outfits, with both Princess Charlotte's floral dress and Prince Louis' sky blue shorts by British children's wear designer Rachel Riley.

"It was wonderful to see the three royal children join their parents in the spring sunshine for the traditional Easter Sunday service," Riley tells PEOPLE. "We were delighted to see that Princess Charlotte was wearing our navy mini floral frill dress; she looked so pretty and comfortable. A printed cotton dress with puffed sleeves and a Peter Pan collar is a perfect look for a girl of her age. The blue and ivory floral print on a navy background coordinated perfectly with the rest of her family. They all looked so harmonious in blue."

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

While Prince George wore a suit and tie for the Easter outing, as he has in recent years, Prince Louis stuck to the classic look for upper-class boys in Britain: shorts with knee socks. But for the first time, Louis wore a tie and blazer.

"Prince George is older now and so wears long trousers," explains Riley. "This was the first time we saw his little brother Louis wear a blazer and tie in public, and the fact that the Princess of Wales chose sky blue rather than navy made the outfit more fun and age-appropriate. He also matched perfectly with his mother and sister, something which he can still do as the youngest sibling."

In another kid-friendly fashion move, Prince Louis' tie featured a pattern of bicycles. The young royal memorably posed on a red bike for his third birthday portrait, taken by Princess Kate on his first day of nursery school.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Before Prince Louis, Prince George was known for his shorts and knee socks combinations — even in the winter.

The first time that Prince George wore long pants in public was in May 2018 at his uncle Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. As a page boy, George wore a miniature version of the Blues and Royals coat that Harry and Prince William wore for the ceremony.

By the following year, Prince George veered more towards long pants, including for the traditional Christmas day walk to church in Sandringham in 2019 and a photo with Queen Elizabeth, then-Prince Charles and Prince William that was released a few weeks later.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although Prince George is now a pro at sporting a suit at events (and tying his own tie, according to Princess Kate!), he returned to his signature style from his younger years with his new school uniform in photos released in September for the Wales kids' first day.