Prince Louis Doesn't Attend Coronation Concert After Stealing the Show at Crowning Ceremony

Prince William and Kate Middleton were photographed sitting with their two elder children Charlotte and George

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 7, 2023 04:35 PM
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Louis. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

The coronation concert was missing a special little royal!

Prince Louis, 5, was noticeably missing from the royal box at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, a day after he made a splash at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton, who wore a red suit by her wedding gown designer, Alexander McQueen and Prince William, who wore a blue suit and tie to the event, were photographed sitting with their two elder children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8 for the event.

Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are set to perform for the late night event, alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli.

CORONATION CONCERT AT WINDSOR CASTLE
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Getty

The youngest son of Prince William, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41, was also absent for the latter half of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Saturday, which was likely planned.

For the event, Prince Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner consisting of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts. The leg garment is black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Prince Louis arrived at Westminster Abbey with his parents, Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, and older sister Charlotte, 8 — meanwhile, big brother Prince George, 9, served as one of the pages for Charles and Camilla. In a sweet moment, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis held hands.

After making their way inside behind their parents, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte took in the spectacle together and appeared engaged for all of the big moments — though at one point, Louis appeared a bit sleepy as he let out a yawn.

However, the 5-year-old prince did make a joyful appearance on the terrace of the royal residence after the coronation.

He also enthusiastically greeted the well-wishers gathered outside the palace, at points waving with both arms and pointing to the planes as they passed overhead.

