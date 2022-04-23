The Most Adorable Photos of Birthday Boy Prince Louis

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton could not be any cuter! See the young prince grow up through these sweet throwback photos

By Diane J. Cho April 23, 2022 08:00 AM

Sleeping Prince

Credit: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton cuddles a sleeping baby Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, situated within the grounds of St. James's Palace, in July 2018, three months after his April 23 birthdate.

Baby Brother

Credit: HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty

Newborn Louis gets a kiss from big sister Charlotte on her 3rd birthday at Kensington Palace in London in May 2018.

Sucker for You

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Siblings George, Louis (adorably sucking his thumb) and Charlotte watch from the window during Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, in June 2019.

Feeling All the Feels

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

After gazing from the window, the royal siblings join parents Prince Charles and Kate Middleton to wave to the crowds in person. (From the looks of it, Louis may have wanted to go back inside!)

Smiling Spectators

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Mom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour, and little Louis gives a little wave. 

Big Applause

Credit: Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty

The royal family applauds NHS carers, as part of the BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief special, in London in April 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Little Louis gives his best teeny claps, as his mom holds him in her arms.

Keeping Close to Mom

Credit: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Louis of Cambridge holds his mom's hand as they attend a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at London's Palladium Theatre in December 2020.

Happy Christmas!

Credit: Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty

The youngest royal is front and center for the family's 2020 Christmas card, shot at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England by Matt Porteous.

Playful Prince!

Credit: KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis frolicks on the beach near his family's home in Norfolk in a series of new photos in celebration of his 4th birthday on April 23.

