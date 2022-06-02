Prince Louis Is an Instant Meme on Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour — and Even Amuses Queen Elizabeth
Prince Louis was a mood — and is now a meme — on the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday.
The 4-year-old royal, who stood alongside his big brother Prince George, 8, and big sister Princess Charlotte, 7, didn't hold back at Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's birthday.
The little prince could be seen alternately covering his ears with his hands during the noisy flypast, waving to the crowd and chatting with the monarch, 96, who appeared amused by his antics. Meanwhile, his mom Kate Middleton repeatedly reminded her youngest child to take his hands out of his mouth, at one point saying, "Good boy."
After the annual Trooping celebrations were scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Cambridge kids made their carriage ride debut during Thursday's parade. Louis grabbed the spotlight then, too, when he enthusiastically waved until Charlotte scolded him to stop.
The three siblings were the youngest royals to participate this year after the Queen announced last month that only working members of the royal family and some of their children would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. In past years, the balcony was filled with extended family members.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now Buckingham Palace balcony veterans. George made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015 in the arms of his father, while Princess Charlotte joined her family for the first time in 2016.
This was only the second time Prince Louis appeared on the famous balcony. In 2019, he made his debut — and had his parents giggling at his enthusiastic royal wave even then.
Despite their young ages, there have already been plenty of memorable Trooping the Colour moments for the Cambridge kids.
Savannah Phillips and Prince George had a cheeky streak in 2018 when they clearly had a case of the giggles. But realizing they may be going too far, Savannah was seen shushing Prince George — a bold move given that he's the future king — and even placed her hand over his mouth. Kate and Prince William didn't look too pleased with the behavior!
The same year, Princess Charlotte stumbled and had a little fall resulting in tears, so Kate quickly picked up her daughter to comfort her. Within no time, Princess Charlotte was back to smiles and waves.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting to the age where they can now join their family on special occasions. On Christmas this December, the siblings took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time.
In March, the two eldest Cambridge kids also joined their parents at a Service of Thanksgiving honoring their great-grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.
