Prince Louis Is an Instant Meme on Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour — and Even Amuses Queen Elizabeth

Prince Louis was a mood — and is now a meme — on the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday.

The 4-year-old royal, who stood alongside his big brother Prince George, 8, and big sister Princess Charlotte, 7, didn't hold back at Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The little prince could be seen alternately covering his ears with his hands during the noisy flypast, waving to the crowd and chatting with the monarch, 96, who appeared amused by his antics. Meanwhile, his mom Kate Middleton repeatedly reminded her youngest child to take his hands out of his mouth, at one point saying, "Good boy."

Prince Louis of Cambridge (2L) holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L), his m mother Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (2R)and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

After the annual Trooping celebrations were scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Cambridge kids made their carriage ride debut during Thursday's parade. Louis grabbed the spotlight then, too, when he enthusiastically waved until Charlotte scolded him to stop.

Prince Louis pulls a face on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations Prince Louis | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

The three siblings were the youngest royals to participate this year after the Queen announced last month that only working members of the royal family and some of their children would appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. In past years, the balcony was filled with extended family members.

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now Buckingham Palace balcony veterans. George made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015 in the arms of his father, while Princess Charlotte joined her family for the first time in 2016.

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

This was only the second time Prince Louis appeared on the famous balcony. In 2019, he made his debut — and had his parents giggling at his enthusiastic royal wave even then.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Despite their young ages, there have already been plenty of memorable Trooping the Colour moments for the Cambridge kids.

Savannah Phillips and Prince George had a cheeky streak in 2018 when they clearly had a case of the giggles. But realizing they may be going too far, Savannah was seen shushing Prince George — a bold move given that he's the future king — and even placed her hand over his mouth. Kate and Prince William didn't look too pleased with the behavior!

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to prince Louis as he pulls a face on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations Prince Louis and Kate MIddleton | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

The same year, Princess Charlotte stumbled and had a little fall resulting in tears, so Kate quickly picked up her daughter to comfort her. Within no time, Princess Charlotte was back to smiles and waves.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Members of the Royal Family (L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (with Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Prince George) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 9, 2018. - The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. More than 600 guardsmen and cavalry make up the parade, a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday, although the Queen's actual birthday is on 21 April. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting to the age where they can now join their family on special occasions. On Christmas this December, the siblings took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time.