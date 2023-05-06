Prince Louis Proves Yet Again to Be Instantly Meme-Worthy on King Charles' Coronation Day

Prince Louis is back on the balcony of Buckingham Palace — and his return was everything royal watchers hoped for!

The 5-year-old prince made a joyful appearance on the terrace of the royal residence after King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Saturday in London. Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son came out with his parents, brother Prince George, 9, and sister Princess Charlotte, 8, along with other members of the royal family.

Prince Louis enthusiastically greeted the well-wishers gathered outside the palace, at points waving with both arms and pointing to the planes as they passed overhead.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

All eyes were on Prince Louis throughout the day. He joined his parents and Princess Charlotte to process into Westminster Abbey, adorably holding hands with his big sister. (Prince George entered apart from the rest of his family as he was acting as a Page of Honor to his grandfather along with three other boys.)

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte took in the spectacle of the crowning ceremony together, quietly whispering when something caught their attention.

But in a relatable moment, Prince Louis let out a big yawn.

Prince Louis. YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

At one point in the service, Prince Louis was no longer seated with his family. As one of the youngest people in attendance, the royal's absence for part of the ceremony was likely planned.

Prince Louis rejoined his family for the procession out of Westminster Abbey then climbed into a horse-drawn carriage for the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace. Louis was snapped making some funny faces during the ride.

Prince Louis. SEBASTIEN BOZON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For the coronation, Prince Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner consisting of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts. The leg garment was black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Prince Louis was last seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, making two appearances with his family there during the celebratory weekend. The little royal charmed hearts during the Trooping the Colour parade, where he alternated between covering his ears during the noisy flypast and enthusiastically waving at well-wishers. Louis also chatted candidly with his great-grandmother, who smiled at the child.

Prince Louis was once again exuberant during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant concert, where he danced in his seat, cuddled up to mom Kate and even hopped up to sit on his grandfather Charles' lap. Little Louis appeared more relaxed, however, for his second appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his family, the final festivity of the weekend.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While Queen Elizabeth was undeniably the star of the Platinum Jubilee, Kate and Prince William playfully joked that their youngest son might have had the most fun!

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," the royal couple wrote on social media that Monday. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" the royal parents wrote, adding the eye emoji.

As Prince Louis brought a little levity to the historic pageantry, someone who knows the family told PEOPLE it was sweet the world got to see his cheeky side.

"He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," they said. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."