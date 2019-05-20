Prince Louis Is Ready for His Close-Up! See the Little Royal Strut Up to the Camera in New Video

Say “cheese,” Prince Louis!

The little royal, who celebrated his first birthday last month, is using his new walking skills to do some major exploring. In a new video released by ITV of the royal youngsters getting their first look at Kate Middleton‘s Chelsea Flower Show garden, Louis steals the show.

While older siblings Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, run around the “Back to Nature”-themed garden on Sunday afternoon, Louis did his own adventuring. As he expertly navigates the wooden pathway, he spies the video camera and decides to get a closer look. The little royal, who wore his brother’s striped hand-me-down shorts from Spanish brand Neck and Neck, struts right up to the lens and flashes a grin, showing off his first two teeth.

Prince Louis‘ time in the garden also included a ride on the rope swing assisted by his dad, Prince William, and investigating rocks under the watchful eye of his mom, Kate.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis exploring the Duchess of Cambridge’s #ChelseaFlowerShow2019 ‘Back to Nature’ garden 🌿pic.twitter.com/gzUw9gAJMO — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) May 20, 2019

The photos and video from the garden mark the first time that royal fans have seen Louis walking on his own. Kate hinted that her youngest child was already on the move during an outing to a War II code-breaking center in London last week, saying that Louis “is keeping us on our toes.”

“I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide — I had no idea!” she said.

Prince William and Prince Louis Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, collaborated with the Royal Horticultural Society and designers Andrée Davies and Adam White to complete the “Back to Nature”-themed garden as she highlights the benefits of playing outdoors.

“In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life,” Kate said. “I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty

Louis previously showed off his early love for the outdoors in portraits released in honor of his first birthday. The snaps, taken by Kate at the family’s country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, show Louis’ clothes covered in grass!

“He really is the most cheerful, smiley little boy – he’s always so happy and content,” a source told PEOPLE of Prince Louis.