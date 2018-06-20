Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Revealed Prince Louis' Christening Date

Prince Louis has a big day on the horizon!

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 8-week-old son will be christened on Monday, July 9, Kensington Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London,” the palace said in a statement.

Prince Louis Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Following in his sibling’s footsteps, Louis’ service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who christened Prince George in October 2013 and Princess Charlotte in July 2015 — and most recently officiated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to announce that the christening of Prince Louis will take place on Monday 9th July at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London. Prince Louis will be christened by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. pic.twitter.com/aBGNYTMRri — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 20, 2018

Charlotte, 3, was christened at Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene church in Norfolk — in the same church where her late grandmother Princess Diana was christened — while the ceremony for George, 4, was held at St. James’s Palace‘s Chapel Royal. The Chapel Royal, where Louis’ service will also be, was where the Duchess of Sussex had her own baptism earlier this year.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

While no further details are known about the christening, it’s expected that following the ceremony, the royal family will release some sweet family portraits from the happy day.

Both Charlotte and George took their portraits while wearing a family heirloom — a replica of the historic royal christening gown first worn by Queen Victoria’s daughter, also named Victoria, in 1841. The gown was designed by the Queen’s assistant, Angela Kelly, and Buckingham Palace’s team of dressmakers in 2008.