Here's Why Kate and William Served Their 7-Year-Old Wedding Cake at Prince Louis' Christening

Let them eat 7-year-old cake!

Guests who attended Prince Louis’s christening on Monday were served tea and fruit cake, which was originally baked for and served at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

While some Americans preserve the top tier of their wedding cake to eat on their first anniversary, the British custom is to serve the wedding cake each time a child of the couple is christened. That means this cake is older than Prince George, who’s turning 5 on July 22, and Kate and William will have eaten it on four separate occasions by the end of the day!

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake Lewis Whyld/WPA Pool/ Getty

Designed by Fiona Cairns, William and Kate’s wedding cake consisted of 17 individual fruit cakes and had eight tiers. It was decorated with roughly 900 flowers and leaves using cream and white icing. The garlands around the middle of the cake were chosen to match the details of the room where it was displayed for the wedding, the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace.

In addition to the cake, Prince Louis’s christening gown was also recycled. Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore it for their own christenings in 2013 and 2015 respectively. And Kate Middleton reused designers, too: She wore a dress by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Jane Taylor to all three of her children’s christenings.