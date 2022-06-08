Prince Louis Is 'a Cheeky Monkey — a Typical Third Child,' Says Insider

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child became an instant star of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Louis showed the world his adorable cheeky side during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"He's a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."

Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Louis even amused his great-grandmother the Queen during Thursday's balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, with the monarch grinning as the young royal turned to chat with her during the Royal Air Force's flypast — which caused little Louis to cover his ears from the noisy planes at points.

To make things even more adorable, Prince Louis wore the same mini sailor suit that his father wore to Trooping at age 2 in 1985. (The same year Louis' uncle, Prince Harry, made his own Trooping the Colour debut!)

Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn't help but acknowledge their son's scene-stealing behavior. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, ended the four days of celebrations on Monday by sharing a social media post that said, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" with the eyes emoji.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now Prince Louis | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

On Saturday, Prince Louis stayed home while Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents on a visit in Wales. The two eldest Cambridge kids also attended Saturday night's Platinum Party at the Palace, excitedly waving U.K. flags and enjoying performances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and more.

Prince Louis had a front-row seat to the festivities again on Sunday, when the Cambridge family gathered for the weekend's big finale: the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Prince Louis pointed out elements of the parade to Kate, "read" the program and stood up on his seat to get a better look.

Although he made a few cheeky faces at his mom, he also cuddled sweetly with Kate — and took turns also sitting on the laps of dad Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles!

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (R) watch the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. - The curtain comes down on four days of momentous nationwide celebrations to honour Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee with a day-long pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch's record seven decades on the throne. (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Kate Middleton and Prince Louis | Credit: RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

While the weekend was a celebration of Queen Elizabeth's record-breaking reign spanning 70 years, it was also a look ahead to the future of the monarchy, with Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate playing large parts in the events.