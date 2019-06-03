Royal Milestone! Prince Louis to Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour

Prince Louis is ready to show off his royal wave!

The youngest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William is set to join the royal family — including siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte — on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the first time this Saturday for Trooping the Colour celebrations held in honor of the Queen’s birthday, PEOPLE confirms.

Louis, who turned 1 on April 23, is around the same age as Charlotte was during her first Trooping the Colour appearance. Princess Charlotte, now 4, showed off her royal wave at the 2016 event from the arms of her mom. (The young royal even complemented her mom’s outfit, wearing light pink just like Kate’s hat.)

Prince George, 5, was a little older – nearly 2 – when he made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2015. That’s likely because at 10 months, he was too young for the exciting event the previous year.

Ever since their big debuts, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been a highlight of the Trooping the Colour festivities.

Last year, Princess Charlotte clapped as the planes flew overhead, and while her brother Prince George offered his applause sparingly, his dropped jaw gave a better indication of how he felt about the big event. But Queen Elizabeth‘s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips wanted her cousin to keep it cool, so she promptly placed her right hand right over the future king’s mouth when he started to giggle.

And even when Princess Charlotte lost her balance and started to fall backward. She reached for stability, but luckily Kate was there to steady the little royal.

Kate bent down to chat with a visibly-shaken Charlotte, and then picked up her daughter, quickly defusing the moment. Charlotte went on to enjoy the rest of the flypast, excitedly clapping throughout.

While Prince Louis‘ Buckingham Palace balcony debut will certainly delight royal fans, there’s another reason to look forward to this year’s Trooping the Colour: it may be Meghan Markle‘s first public appearance since introducing son Archie Harrison to the world.

Prince Harry may not have taken paternity leave – he has made several appearances in the weeks since welcoming son Archie, including a short trip to the Netherlands to launch the countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games – but the Duchess of Sussex has spent the time adjusting to life as a new mother at home. Aside from the family’s first outing as a trio, a small press pool at Windsor Castle’s grand St. George’s Hall, Meghan has stayed out of the public eye since Archie’s May 6 birth.

Should Meghan, 37, decide to skip Trooping the Colour, it’s likely that fans will see her — and her son! — again at Archie’s christening this summer.