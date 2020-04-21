Prince Louis' Brand New (Rainbow!) Birthday Portraits Have a Special Meaning: See All 5!

Image zoom Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Louis is ringing in his second birthday with a special arts and crafts project!

Proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William just released five new portraits of their youngest son, who turns 2 on Thursday. The photos, taken by the royal mom of three earlier this month, show him grinning in a new blue gingham shirt, which he has somehow kept spotless despite having paint-covered hands!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share five new photographs ahead of Prince Louis’ second birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Like millions of children across the U.K., Louis has been showcasing his artistic skills by making rainbow-colored paintings in support of National Health Service (NHS) workers and other essential workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic across the country. One of the photos shows off his royal handprint, which he made as part of a stay-at-home art activity alongside his siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 5 next month. The royal family of five is currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Louis hasn’t had as many public appearances as his older siblings, but he certainly looks like he’s enjoying his time in the spotlight in the adorable photos! The youngest child of Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, will be celebrating his special day in Thursday at home with his parents and siblings.

Princess Kate, who is a keen photographer, has made it a tradition to take the official photos that mark the birthdays of her children each year.

And these latest shots are a far cry from last year’s portrait, which showed a 1-year-old Louis revealing his first teeth.

Royal fans got a glimpse of the little prince last month in a cute video taken by his parents at Anmer as Louis and his siblings joined millions of others clapping in appreciation of healthcare workers and other frontline staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

At home, Louis is playfully joining in his family’s video calls – and he’s been inadvertently canceling calls!

“For some reason, he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button,” William told the BBC.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Kate admits she has had to find a way of explaining the lockdown to her children.

“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating. George is much older than Louis is and things, but they are aware, I’m always surprised,” Kate said. “And although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways and age-appropriate ways.”

With Louis no doubt causing some toddler chaos in the background, the royal parents are also grappling with homeschooling their two older children.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean!” Princess Kate admitted. “The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.”