Prince Louis' Best Facial Expressions at King Charles' Coronation Day

02 of 11 Early Morning ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty As Louis made his way into Westminster Abbey with sister Charlotte, he let out a big yawn, likely due to the early call time for the ceremony.

03 of 11 Royal Pout Prince Louis. SEBASTIEN BOZON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Louis adorably pouted his lips as he waved to onlookers from his family's carriage.

04 of 11 Rainy Day OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Louis let out another yawn as he sat in the carriage and looked out the rainy window.

05 of 11 Waving to the Crowd DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Louis flashed a bright smile as he waved to the crowd of people waiting to catch a glimpse of the royal family on coronation day.

06 of 11 Looking Out the Window Richard Heathcote/Getty Louis seemed in awe as he watched from the window during the royal family's coronation day carriage ride.

07 of 11 Taking in the Scenery Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Louis was taking it all in as he sat beside his sister Charlotte during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

08 of 11 Pointing Things Out to His Big Sis Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty At one point during the crowning ceremony, Louis seemed to point out something in Westminster Abbey to his big sister Charlotte who followed his gaze.

09 of 11 Royal Wave Samir Hussein/WireImage Louis gave another big wave — this time with two hands — to the crowd during the family's royal balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony.

10 of 11 Sharing a Moment with His Parents Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) As Kate Middleton and Prince William made their balcony appearance alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, Louis seemed to point out the Red Arrows' planes as they flew over Buckingham Palace.