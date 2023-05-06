Prince Louis' Best Facial Expressions at King Charles' Coronation Day

During King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, Prince Louis, made some meme-worthy facial expressions as he attended the festivities with his family. See the best photos of the young royal at the event 

By
Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 11:55 AM
01 of 11

All Smiles

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L), his brother Britain's Prince George of Wales (C) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales depart following the Coronation Ceremony for Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey in central London
RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Prince Louis was all smiles as he took a carriage ride alongside his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

While his older brother George served as a Page of Honor for the historic ceremony, his sister Charlotte had a matching mother-daughter moment with Kate Middleton as she donned a headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen — which instantly drew comparisons to Princess Leia from Star Wars.

02 of 11

Early Morning

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty

As Louis made his way into Westminster Abbey with sister Charlotte, he let out a big yawn, likely due to the early call time for the ceremony.

03 of 11

Royal Pout

Prince Louis of Wales travels back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey
Prince Louis. SEBASTIEN BOZON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Louis adorably pouted his lips as he waved to onlookers from his family's carriage.

04 of 11

Rainy Day

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales travels back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

Louis let out another yawn as he sat in the carriage and looked out the rainy window.

05 of 11

Waving to the Crowd

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London
DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty

Louis flashed a bright smile as he waved to the crowd of people waiting to catch a glimpse of the royal family on coronation day.

06 of 11

Looking Out the Window

Prince Louis of Wales departs the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Richard Heathcote/Getty

Louis seemed in awe as he watched from the window during the royal family's coronation day carriage ride.

07 of 11

Taking in the Scenery

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Louis was taking it all in as he sat beside his sister Charlotte during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

08 of 11

Pointing Things Out to His Big Sis

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

At one point during the crowning ceremony, Louis seemed to point out something in Westminster Abbey to his big sister Charlotte who followed his gaze.

09 of 11

Royal Wave

James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Louis gave another big wave — this time with two hands — to the crowd during the family's royal balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony.

10 of 11

Sharing a Moment with His Parents

louis
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

As Kate Middleton and Prince William made their balcony appearance alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, Louis seemed to point out the Red Arrows' planes as they flew over Buckingham Palace.

11 of 11

Little Yelp

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Leon Neal/Getty

Louis appeared to let out a little scream during the flypast, which was scaled down due to rain, causing his family members to erupt into laughter.

