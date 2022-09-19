Prince Louis Asked if He Could Still Play at Balmoral Castle After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Like any child his age would, Prince Louis has had a hard time understanding the weight of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death.

On Sept. 8, the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96. When Australia's Governor-General David Hurley had a conversation with Louis' mother, Kate Middleton, after her passing, the new Princess of Wales disclosed a rather heartbreaking question her youngest child had asked.

"The older one is sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on," said Hurley, according to a clip from Channel 9. "The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she's not going to be there?'"

The Queen's state funeral was held Monday at Westminster Abbey, followed by a second procession at Windsor Castle.

Louis' older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attended the service alongside parents Princess Catherine and Prince William. But the 4-year-old was not in attendance likely due to the solemn day ahead.

The longtime couple spent last week carefully considering whether to include their eldest two children in the procession and service, PEOPLE has learned. However, both George and Charlotte were at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial service in March.

William's brother, Prince Harry, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, did not bring their young children, son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, to the procession with them.

In the wake of the Queen's passing, her son King Charles III, 73, has succeeded her as monarch. His coronation is slated to take place sometime next year.

Just days after the late monarch's death, Charles and wife Camilla, Queen Consort, took the throne for the first time at Westminster Hall in London. Speaking to members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords at the time, the new King said: "I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us."

"While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation," he continued. "This vow, she kept with unsurpassed devotion."

Charles added: "She set an example of selfless duty which with God's help and your counsels I am resolved faithfully to follow."