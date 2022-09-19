Royals Prince Louis Asked if He Could Still Play at Balmoral Castle After Queen Elizabeth's Death Prince Louis of Wales was also not in attendance for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, which commenced at Westminster Abbey in London By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 12:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Like any child his age would, Prince Louis has had a hard time understanding the weight of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96. When Australia's Governor-General David Hurley had a conversation with Louis' mother, Kate Middleton, after her passing, the new Princess of Wales disclosed a rather heartbreaking question her youngest child had asked. "The older one is sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on," said Hurley, according to a clip from Channel 9. "The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she's not going to be there?'" A Guide to All the Notable Names at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty The Queen's state funeral was held Monday at Westminster Abbey, followed by a second procession at Windsor Castle. Louis' older siblings Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attended the service alongside parents Princess Catherine and Prince William. But the 4-year-old was not in attendance likely due to the solemn day ahead. Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis. Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images The longtime couple spent last week carefully considering whether to include their eldest two children in the procession and service, PEOPLE has learned. However, both George and Charlotte were at Westminster Abbey for Prince Philip's memorial service in March. William's brother, Prince Harry, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, did not bring their young children, son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1, to the procession with them. In the wake of the Queen's passing, her son King Charles III, 73, has succeeded her as monarch. His coronation is slated to take place sometime next year. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Just days after the late monarch's death, Charles and wife Camilla, Queen Consort, took the throne for the first time at Westminster Hall in London. Speaking to members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords at the time, the new King said: "I cannot help but feel the weight of history, which surrounds us." "While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation," he continued. "This vow, she kept with unsurpassed devotion." Charles added: "She set an example of selfless duty which with God's help and your counsels I am resolved faithfully to follow."