Prince Louis Stars in 5th Birthday Portraits — Find Out Why the New Photos Broke Tradition

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child is celebrating a big birthday

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 22, 2023 05:58 PM
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Photo: Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty

Prince Louis is turning 5 — and the royal family is celebrating his birthday with new photos.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child will celebrate his 5th birthday on Sunday, and the proud parents marked the occasion by releasing new portraits. The two snaps were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington earlier this month.

"Someone's turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis." a palace state said on Instagram.

The first photo on the post features Louis smiling while he sits inside a wheelbarrow on top of various weeds as his mother, in a striped black and white top, happily pulls the barrow backward. The prince wore a blue sweatshirt with a navy blue checkered color shirt underneath and blue jeans shorts.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty

Another photo shows a close-up shot of Louis flashing his pearly whites as he looks off into the distance. The slightly slanted shot gives a closer look at his light brown eyes and the light brown hair framing his face.

In a break from tradition, the Princess of Wales did not get behind the camera for the new images of her son. Kate, who has previously described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," regularly takes photos of her three children that are released to the public for their birthdays.

On Friday, on what would have been Queen Elizabeth's 97th birthday, the palace released a never-before-seen picture of the late monarch with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren taken by Kate at Balmoral last summer.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty

To mark Prince Louis' 4th birthday last year, Prince William and Princess Kate shared four pictures of their son playing on the beach near the family's country home in Norfolk. Bearing a striking resemblance to both brother Prince George, now 9, and sister Princess Charlotte, now 7, Louis sprinted in front of the camera with a smile on his face and playfully held a cricket ball in the images.

Prince Louis' third birthday coincided with his first week of nursery school. In the portrait released for the occasion, he was all smiles sporting a backpack and posing on his red bike ahead of his first day at London's Willcocks Nursery School, the same school big sister Princess Charlotte attended.

Prince Louis has had an exciting year. In addition to starting at a new school with his siblings in September, he has also made his debut at a several events alongside the royal family. He made his first outing with the royals for Christmas in December, joining them their on annual church visit, and made a similar appearance earlier this month to attend Easter Sunday mass.

Louis also made headlines in June, when he celebrated his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee (marking her 70 years on the throne) at a number of events. At Trooping the Colour, the prince rode in a carriage procession for the first time and appeared on the palace balcony, instantly becoming a meme for making funny faces, chatting with the Queen and covering his ears as planes flew overhead.

Prince Louis was the star of the show again at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, sitting on Grandpa Charles' lap and making faces at mom Kate.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (R) watch the Platinum Pageant in London on June 5, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. - The curtain comes down on four days of momentous nationwide celebrations to honour Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee with a day-long pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch's record seven decades on the throne. (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

Kate and Prince William ended the four days of celebrations by sharing a social media post — and they couldn't help but acknowledge their child's scene-stealing antics.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

The couple then quipped, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" with the eyes emoji.

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage);WINDSOR, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Wrote Personal Letter to King Charles About Unconscious Bias in Royal Family: Report  
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrVQnTSoxlI/?img_index=6. Princess Eugenie/Instagram; LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in aid of Blue Marine Foundation on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Loci)
Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Son August Bonding with Princess Beatrice's Daughter Sienna
Alison Hammond, Kate Middleton, Prince William
Kate Middleton Hints at Royal Coronation Outfit, Chats About Her Favorite Cocktails with Alison Hammond
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after meeting future leaders and local business owners from Birmingham's creative industries sector at an event in The Rectory during their visit to Birmingham
Prince William Says Kate Middleton 'Always Looks Stunning' During Latest Royal Outing
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City
Prince Harry 'Found His Vibe' in California But 'Does Miss Home,' Says Friend
Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians is at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, 21 April – 8 October 2023
See (the Other!) Princess Charlotte of Wales' Wedding Dress from 1816 Displayed at Palace
Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010
Queen Camilla's Sister and Friend Will Serve as Her Coronation Attendants at the Crowning Ceremony
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince Louis Wears a Hand-Me-Down from Prince George in Newly Released Photo with Queen Elizabeth
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged 6 months.
New Mom Queen Elizabeth Joked There Was 'Something Happening All the Time!' After Welcoming Charles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Inside Prince Archie's 'Low-Key' 4th Birthday Plans on Coronation Day
Elizabeth II poses with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren (back row, left to right) Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, (middle row, left to right) Lena Tindall, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips, Prince Louis, and (front row, left to right) Mia Tindall holding Lucas Tindall, and Savannah Phillips at Balmoral Castle in 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland
See the Newly Released Photo of Queen Elizabeth with the Next Generations of Royals — Taken By Kate!
Queen Elizabeth II attends The Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 27, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland
Royal Family Pays Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Life and Legacy' of Queen Elizabeth
Prince William
Prince William Takes Selfie-Style Video to Share Important Message: 'It Could Save Your Life'
Sarah Ferguson Duchess of York 'Good Morning Britain' TV show
Sarah Ferguson Says 'Spotlight Needs to Come Off' Ex-Husband Prince Andrew So He Can 'Rebuild'
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and son Tom Parker Bowles attend the launch of "Fortnum & Mason: The Cook Book" by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 18, 2016 in London, England.
Tom Parker Bowles Says Mom Queen Camilla Had No 'End Game' When She Married King Charles
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle Found the Windsor Walkabout with William and Kate 'Very Difficult,' Says Source