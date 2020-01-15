Prince Louis, 21 Months, Is Proud of This Recent Milestone, Says Mom Kate Middleton

Prince Louis is quickly catching up to his older siblings!

During an outing in Bradford, Yorkshire, on Wednesday, Kate Middleton had a proud mom moment when she talked about her son Prince Louis’ “balancing” skills.

While visiting with a grandparents-and-babies group, the royal mom of three joining in on a sing-along and chatted with the group.

Jo Broadbent, who cares for her 6-year-old granddaughter, chatted with the royal mom, revealing: “I asked how her children were. She said Louis had started to tell her ‘he’s balancing,’ and she said it was really nice to see him turning into a little boy from being a baby. She’s obviously very proud of her children.”

Image zoom Matt Porteous/PA

RELATED: Watch Prince William Confuse a Photo of His Younger Self with Daughter Princess Charlotte

In December, Kate shared another sweet detail about Louis, who turns 2 in April. While helping a group of schoolchildren pick out Christmas trees she told one of the little boys, “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, ‘Me, me, me.’ And he wants to come everywhere with me!”

Image zoom DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has also been bringing her youngest son to a musical toddler playgroup — and the duo loves to sing and dance alongside the other families.

It’s not the first time Kate has been spotted taking her children to group classes. Last year, she was spotted taking Princess Charlotte to ballet classes at a dance school in South London and as a hands-on mom, she regularly drops both Charlotte and Prince George off at school, in addition to attending parental events at their school – Thomas’s Battersea in London. She even recently joined fellow school moms for a parents meet-up at a local pub. And earlier this year, she quietly attended a three-hour meeting on mental health at the fee-paying school.

“She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” a friend of the royal recently told PEOPLE. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”