Royal Christening! Sweden's Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Celebrate Son Prince Julian's Big Day

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrated the christening of their third son in the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace

It's Prince Julian's big day!

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden celebrated the christening of their third son, born in March, on Saturday in the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace. The couple's two older children, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, were also present for the ceremony.

The family of five was joined by Prince Carl Philip's parents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, his sisters Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine as well as their husbands.

Ahead of the Sunday broadcast of the ceremony, which was recorded by Swedish public broadcaster SVT, the royals announced on Friday that they had chosen friends Johan Andersson, Stina Andersson, Patrick Sommerlath, Jacob Högfeldt and Frida Vesterberg to act as godparents and sponsors to their youngest son.

Prince Julian's christening Prince Julian, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip | Credit: IBL/Shutterstock

Prince Julian, who received the middle names Herbert Folke, was granted the Duchy of Halland, according to a statement from the Swedish Royal Court. He is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the eighth grandchild for King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

For his christening, Prince Julian wore a white gown that has been in the family for decades, and was worn by his father during his own baptism.

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian attend Prince Julian's baptism outside Drottningholm Castle Chapel on August 14, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden. Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian | Credit: Rune Hellestad/Getty

King Carl XVI Gustaf announced in October 2019 that he decided to strip the His/Her Royal Highness titles from the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as the children of Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's third child is the family's first new addition since the rule went into effect. Julian does not have a HRH title like brothers Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel did when they were born. The baby does have the title of prince, but the title is personal and any future spouses or children will not have a right to titles.

Princess Sofia, 36, and Prince Carl Philip, 42, recently shared the first public photo of their family of five. In the portrait, baby Julian takes a seat on his father's lap, while Sofia holds Gabriel. Alexander gives a big smile as he sits on the outdoor couch between his parents.