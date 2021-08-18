Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's third son was baptized at Drottningholm Palace

Prince Julian of Sweden Shows Off His Royal Smile in Official Christening Portraits

Prince Julian of Sweden's royal christening isn't complete without the family posing for official portraits.

The Swedish royal family released three official christening portraits on Wednesday, four days after Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's third son had his big day.

Prince Julian showed off a royal smile in a family photo, giving a not-yet-toothy grin to the camera as he sits on mom Princess Sofia's lap. Julian's big brothers, 5-year-old Prince Alexander and 3-year-old Prince Gabriel, also joined their parents on a pink couch for the adorable snap.

Another portrait featured Prince Julian's grandparents, including King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, while a third showed the baby boy surrounded by his five godparents: Johan Andersson, Stina Andersson, Patrick Sommerlath, Jacob Högfeldt and Frida Vesterberg.

Christening of Prince Julian Prince Julian with his family and grandparents | Credit: Elisabeth Toll/Royal Court of Sweden

Prince Julian's royal christening was a family affair, also bringing all of his cousins, aunts and uncles together. Princess Madeleine's family, who reside in Florida, joined the festivities at Drottningholm Palace in coordinating blue ensembles.

Julian's big cousin Princess Estelle, 9, coordinated with her mom Princess Victoria in pink, while 5-year-old Prince Oscar looked very dapper in a light blue bow tie, matching with dad Prince Daniel.

Christening of Prince Julian Prince Julian with his family and godparents | Credit: Elisabeth Toll/Royal Court of Sweden

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip shared a family photo from the christening on their Instagram page Sunday to thank everyone for their well wishes. In the show, Prince Carl Philip holds their youngest son while Princess Sofia — in a white floral dress and matching headpiece — holds hands with Alexander and Gabriel, who look adorable in matching outfits.