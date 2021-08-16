Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel of Sweden Adorably Twin at Brother Prince Julian's Christening

The Swedish royal family dressed to the nines for Prince Julian's royal christening!

The entire family gathered in glamorous fashion for the special day for Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's third son on Saturday. While all eyes were on Prince Julian in his white christening gown, which was worn by his father during his own baptism, the proud parents shared a new family photo on their Instagram page giving a closer look at their older sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, in matching outfits. The brothers looked sharp in navy shorts with a khaki blazer over a white shirt on top.

In the new family photo, Prince Carl Philip holds their youngest son while Princess Sofia — in a white floral dress and matching headpiece — holds hands with Alexander, 5, and Gabriel, 3.

"Yesterday our beloved Julian was baptized," they captioned the social media post in Swedish. "Thank you for all the best wishes!"

Princess Madeleine and Prince Nicolas Prince Nicolas, Princess Madeleine, Chris O'Neill, Princess Adrienne and Princess Leonore | Credit: Rune Hellestad/Getty

But Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel weren't the only siblings in perfectly coordinated ensembles. Princess Madeleine's two daughters — Princess Leonor, 7, and Princess Adrienne, 3 — sported matching blue dresses (which royal watchers will note were very similar in style to ones worn by the U.K.'s Princess Charlotte).

The entire family wore blue, from Princess Madeleine's ruffled dress to her son Prince Nicolas and her husband Chris O'Neill's ties.

Prince Oscar, Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and Crown Prince Daniel pose Prince Oscar, Princess Victoria, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel | Credit: ERIK SIMANDER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty

Princess Estelle, 9, coordinated with her mom Princess Victoria in pink, while 5-year-old Prince Oscar looked very dapper in a light blue bow tie.

Prince Julian's grandparents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, also attended the ceremony at the Royal Chapel of Drottningholm Palace.

The royals announced on Friday that they had chosen friends Johan Andersson, Stina Andersson, Patrick Sommerlath, Jacob Högfeldt and Frida Vesterberg to act as godparents and sponsors to their youngest son.

Prince Julian Prince Julian | Credit: JONAS EKSTROMER/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty

Prince Julian, who received the middle names Herbert Folke, was granted the Duchy of Halland, according to a statement from the Swedish Royal Court. He is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the eighth grandchild for King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.