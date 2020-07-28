Prince Joachim of Denmark Expected to Make Full Recovery from Emergency Brain Surgery

The Danish royal "will not have physical or other consequences as a result of the blood clot,” says a statement from the Royal House

Prince Joachim of Denmark is on the road to recovery following emergency surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

The 51-year-old royal – who was treated at the University Hospital of Toulouse in France on Saturday – is “expected to be moved from the intensive care unit soon,” the Royal House announced in a statement on Tuesday.

“After the recent days of hospitalization and treatment in the intensive care unit, it is now the doctors' assessment that Prince Joachim will not have physical or other consequences as a result of the blood clot,” the statement continues.

“The blood clot in the brain was due to a sudden dissection of an artery, and the hospital's medical team estimates that the risk of recurrence is very small once the artery has healed.

“Prince Joachim is expected to be moved from the intensive care unit soon but will continue to be hospitalized in the near future.

"It is still the royal family's hope that the media will live up to the desire for peace and respect for privacy."

The prince and his wife, French-born Princess Marie, also took the time to thank the public for their outpouring of support following the news of Joachim's sudden hospitalization in southern France, where the family has a summer home, Château de Cayx.

"Prince Joachim and Princess Marie would like to thank you for the support and the many warm greetings they have received in recent days," says the statement. "This means a lot."

Joachim's mother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, added her own thanks "for all the sympathy that has been shown to the royal family."

Prince Joachim, who is Queen Margrethe's youngest son, and Princess Marie wed in May 2008 and have two children: son Henrik, 11, and daughter Athena, 8.