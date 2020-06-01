Belgian Prince with Coronavirus Apologizes for Attending Party in Spain amid Lockdown

The Belgian royal displayed COVID-19 symptoms after attending a lockdown party in the city of Córdoba

Prince Joachim of Belgium, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, has publicly apologized for attending a lockdown party in Spain.

“I would like to apologize for traveling and not having respected the quarantine measures,” the 28-year-old nephew of King Philippe of the Belgians said Monday in a statement released to PEOPLE through his attorney in Spain.

“I did not intend to offend or disrespect anyone in these very difficult times and deeply regret my actions and accept the consequences,” he added, signing off the announcement “Joachim of Belgium.”

A Belgian court official quoted by Spanish newspaper El Pais said the royal traveled to Spain on May 26 for "professional reasons."

The tenth-in-line to the Belgian throne went on to attend a party in the southern city of Córdoba two days later on May 28 and started showing symptoms of the virus the following day, the official added. He has since been diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Prior to his journey, Joachim had followed all of the COVID-19 quarantine measures dictated by the Belgian government and self-isolated with parents Princess Astrid and Prince Lorenz at the Castle of Laeken in Brussels, the official told El Pais.

An Andalusian government document obtained by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial states that 27 people were present at the party in Córdoba – far more than the 15-person limit permitted under the southern city's strict lockdown rules.

Spanish authorities have now opened an investigation into the party, while the 27 partygoers have been ordered to quarantine. Any found to have broken the city's lockdown rules face fines of up to $11,100. This includes Joachim, who is believed to be dating Spanish socialite Victoria Ortiz.

The prince is the latest Belgian royal to be effected by COVID-19. In early May, his uncle Prince Laurent — brother of King Philippe — told Le Soir magazine, "We do not know how, but the coronavirus has entered our household."

He later told Flemish newspaper Nieuwsblad that his wife, British-born Princess Claire, had been diagnosed with the virus,following an unknown “lingering illness.”

“Then on top of that, she was diagnosed with corona in March,” he said. “Her illness was discovered in an early stage. The treatment is now over. We can do nothing now but wait and hope she will be okay. I really hope it will be so.