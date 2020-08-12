Prince Joachim of Denmark Returns Home Weeks After Emergency Brain Surgery

Prince Joachim of Denmark is continuing his recovery from home.

The 51-year-old royal has returned to his summer home, Château de Cayx in France, after undergoing brain surgery on July 24. To help lift his spirits, his older brother Crown Prince Frederik paid him a visit — and the two posed for an outdoor photo shared by the Danish royal family on Instagram Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Prince Joachim is still in fast recovery, but still needs peace around him," the royal house said in the caption.

Joachim was admitted to Toulouse University Hospital in France last month, where he was immediately taken into surgery for a blood clot in his brain. A few days after the successful surgery, he was moved out of the intensive care unit to continue his recovery.

The Royal House announced in a statement that the prince was expected to make a full recovery.

Image zoom Princess Marie and Prince Joachim

The prince and his wife, French-born Princess Marie, previously took the time to thank the public for their outpouring of support following the news of Joachim's sudden hospitalization.

"Prince Joachim and Princess Marie would like to thank you for the support and the many warm greetings they have received in recent days," says the statement. "This means a lot."

Joachim's mother, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, added her own thanks "for all the sympathy that has been shown to the royal family."

Image zoom Prince Joachim

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince Joachim, who is Queen Margrethe's youngest son, and Princess Marie wed in May 2008 and have two children: son Henrik, 11, and daughter Athena, 8.