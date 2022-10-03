Prince Joachim of Denmark Says He Hasn't Spoken to Queen Margrethe Since She Stripped His Kids' Titles

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie say they haven't connected with the Queen, Crown Prince Frederik or Crown Princess Mary following the announcement

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 11:20 AM
Point de Vue Out Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13382908ao) Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark attending a lunch reception at The Royal Yacht Dannebrog for the Queen her 50th Jubilee of Government in Copenhagen. Lunch reception at The Royal Yacht Dannebrog, Copenhagen, Denmark - 11 Sep 2022
Photo: Shutterstock

Prince Joachim of Denmark says there's a silence within the royal family.

The Danish royal, 53, claimed in a new interview that he hasn't talked to his mother Queen Margrethe II, his brother Crown Prince Frederik or his sister-in-law Crown Princess Mary since the palace announced his four children will lose their prince and princess titles next year.

Opening up to Danish outlet B.T. in a joint interview with his wife Princess Marie on Saturday, Prince Joachim said relations remain strained amid the major shakeup.

When the reporter asked if the dynamic felt difficult, Marie, 46, replied, "It's complicated, namely. That's it."

Her husband added that Queen Margrethe, 82, "unfortunately" had not connected with them since releasing the news of the titles change.

"It's also family. Or whatever we want to call it," he said.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark attend a Grand dinner at the Town Hall on October 08, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Pierre Suu/Getty

Princess Marie added that she and Prince Joachim "would have liked to have had time to talk about it" with their family. Joachim shares sons Prince Nikolai, 23, and Prince Felix, 20, with his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. He got remarried to Marie in 2008, and they went on to welcome son Prince Henrik, 13, and daughter Princess Athena, 10.

On Wednesday, the Danish royal palace announced that as of Jan. 1, 2023, Joachim's four kids will lose their royal titles and instead be known by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat. The second son of Queen Margrethe and the late Prince Henrik, Prince Joachim is currently sixth in line to the Danish throne, with his children falling in the line of succession behind him. It's speculated that the change was made to streamline the future of the monarchy.

GRASTEN, DENMARK - JULY 24: Queen Margrethe, Prince Henrik, Crownprince Frederik, Crownprincess Mary, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Prince Joachim, Princess Marie, Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena attend the annual summer photo call for the Royal Danish family at Grasten Castle on July 24, 2014 in Grasten, Denmark. (Photo by Robin Utrecht Photography/Getty Images)
Robin Utrecht Photography/Getty

"The reality must still be: whether you modernize or slim down, it must be done in a proper way," Joachim told B.T. "It's about children. Orderliness and children. It is a very heavy matter."

Though her son said they haven't spoken one on one since the shocking shakeup, Queen Margrethe has maintained that the plans had been in motion for a while.

Explaining her decision the day it was announced, the Queen told reporters, "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason," Hello! reported.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe with Prince Joachim and his family. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Asked if the move was for her grandchildren's "sake," the monarch said, "Yes, of course."

She also addressed reports that they felt "ostracized" and said, per the outlet, "Well, you have to see how you ... I haven't seen it myself, I must say."

OSLO, NORWAY- SEPTEMBER 26: Queen Margrethe of Denmark speaks as the recipient of this year's Nordic Association's Language Award on September 26, 2022 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Rune Hellestad/Getty Images)
Rune Hellestad/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Announcing the move, the palace said in a statement, "With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves."

To that end, Princess Mary said she isn't even sure what the Danish royal household will look like when her 16-year-old son Prince Christian becomes the monarch one day.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Isabella of Denmark, Princess Josephine of Denmark and Prince Vincent of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at Fredensborg Palace on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Prince Vincent, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Isabella, Queen Margrethe, Prince Christian, Princess Josephine and Crown Princess Mary. Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Commenting on the news affecting her niece and nephews, the future Queen Consort said, "I can understand that it is a difficult decision to make and a very difficult decision to receive," Hello! reported Friday. "Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one."

"We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes," Princess Mary continued, pointing to the status of her three younger children: Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. "Today we do not know what the royal house will look like in Christian's time, or when Christian's time begins to approach."

Unlike their first cousins, the four children of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary remain in the royal house for the foreseeable future.

Related Articles
Princess Mary of Denmark
Princess Mary of Denmark Reacts to Queen's 'Difficult Decision' to Remove Grandchildren's Titles
Prince Joachim (R) and Princess Marie of Denmark look on as they leave The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on September 30, 2019, following a luncheon after a church service for former French President Jacques Chirac. - Former French President Jacques Chirac died on September 26, 2019 at the age of 86.
Prince Joachim of Denmark Says He Had '5 Days' Notice' of His Children's Titles Being Stripped
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix
Prince Nikolai of Denmark Is 'Confused' by Grandmother's Decision to Strip Him of Royal Title
Countess Alexandra of Denmark
Prince Nikolai and Prince Felix's Mom Says She's 'in Shock' by Decision to Strip Them of Titles
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe Speaks After Taking Prince and Princess Titles Away from Her Grandchildren
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Joachim of Denmark, Princess Marie of Denmark, Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Prince Felix of Denmark, Prince Henrik of Denmark and Princess Athena of Denmark during the confirmation of Princess Isabella of Denmark at on April 30, 2022 in Fredensborg, Denmark.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Strips Four Grandchildren of Their Royal Titles
denmark royals
Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark Host Party That Looks Straight Out of 'Bridgerton'!
Queen Margrethe - 80th Birthday Portrait
How Queen Margrethe of Denmark Is Celebrating Her 80th Birthday with Royal Family in Quarantine
Princess Isabella Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth Shares Her Birthday with a Royal Teenager!
Prince Felix, Prince George
Prince George Shares His Birthday with a Royal Teenager!
Tiara Time! Sweden's Royals Go Glam for Palace Dinner
Tiara Time! Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia Go Glam for Palace Dinner
joe biden, jill biden
A Guide to All the Notable Names at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Why There Have Been Arguments Over Titles for Archie and Lilibet Behind the Scenes
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor walk as procession with the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II's Youngest Grandchild, James Severn, Stands Guard at Her Coffin at Age 14
Britain's Prince William (C-R), Prince of Wales, and Britain's Prince Harry (C-L), Duke of Sussex, arrive to mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects. (Photo by Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Prince William Unite for Stunning Vigil at Queen Elizabeth's Coffin with Cousins
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details