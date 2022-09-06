Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Star in New Back-to-School Photos

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene joined parents around in the world in sending their kids back to school

By Peter Mikelbank
Published on September 6, 2022 01:57 PM
Monaco's Royal Twins Head Back to School
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert with children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Photo: Eric Mathon/Prince's Palace of Monaco

School uniforms? Check. Fresh haircuts? Check. Proud parents? Double check!

Monaco's Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella returned to school for the new school year on Monday. Sporting new do-it-yourself haircuts by Gabriella and red uniform shirts, the back-to-class pair were jointly dropped off by parents Princess Charlene and Prince Albert.

Entering their second year in the public school, the 7-year-old twins arrived showing off some new gear. For his upcoming term, Prince Jacques opted for a Super Mario bookbag featuring the famous video game characters. Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella chose a fashionable pink sequins backpack, glittering to the max with a decorative bow.

Already clearly filled with notebooks and other school supplies, the size of Gabriella's bag is eye-catching, causing one Facebook follower to note, "That bag is bigger than she is."

Princess Gabriella also accessorized with a headband featuring cat ears and colorful bracelets.

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Eric Mathon/Prince's Palace of Monaco

One person who will be a bit sad that the school year has begun will be royal dad Prince Albert. Talking to PEOPLE Royals about his children last year, Prince Albert revealed it was his responsibility to help them with their homework.

"They're not doing calculus or anything like that yet, which is what I'll have a little problem with!" he quipped.

Prince Albert added that the twins are "very curious about geography and science."

"We went through a whole phase of them wanting to know all about the oceans and planets and everything about the solar system," he explained.

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques. Eric Mathon/Prince's Palace of Monaco

But before the school year began, the family of four was able to enjoy an annual tradition: the Monaco Picnic.

Returning this year after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince Albert tells PEOPLE, "It's a fun event, a really nice moment of the year."

Prince Albert II (2nd L), Princess Charlene (R), Prince Jacques (L), and Princess Gabriella (2nd R) of Monaco arrive to take part in the traditional "U Cavagnetu" Monaco picnic, in Monaco, September 3, 2022. (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty

Open to all inhabitants of Monaco, the annual open-air event began as a city hall initiative in 1931. It was soon adopted by Prince Rainier, who broadened its scope (moving it at one time to the principality's soccer stadium) and has since become a well-loved "family-type event" held in Princess Antoinette Park. Combining elements of a colorful festival, folk dancing and a garden party with members of the royal family and local food traditions, there really isn't anything quite like it.

Albert says, "Although the kids don't fully understand the whole meaning of it yet, they've always had a good time because they usually just run around and play with other kids."

