Monaco's Royal Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella Join Family for Outing to the Circus

Prince Albert brought his 8-year-old twins for a performance featuring clowns, acrobats, animals and more

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Published on January 23, 2023 01:09 PM
Louis Ducruet, Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco
Princess Gabriella, Prince Jacques, Camille Gottlieb and Prince Albert . Photo: David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

It was a day of fun at the circus for Monaco's royal family!

Royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their father, Prince Albert, and other members of the family at the 45th International Circus Festival in Monte Carlo on Sunday. The 8-year-old siblings — who sported matching scarves with their dad — were greeted on the red carpet by performers sporting face makeup and elaborate costumes, with Gabriella taking on a common royal task: accepting a bouquet of flowers.

They then took their front-row seats to see acrobats, animals, trapeze artists and more perform.

Princess Gabriella of Monaco (R) attends the 45th International Circus Festival : Day Three on January 22, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.
Princess Gabriella of Monaco. David Niviere/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Members of Monaco's royal family were also in attendance for Friday's performance. Prince Albert, 64, was joined by his sister Princess Stéphanie along with two of her children: Camille Gottlieb and Louis Ducruet. Louis walked arm-in-arm with his wife, Marie Chevallier, who is expecting the couple's first child. The couple shared the news in an Instagram post shared in November, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news.

Princess Caroline's daughter Charlotte Casiraghi also attended a performance at the International Circus Festival on Saturday with her aunt Princess Stéphanie.

Camille Gottlieb, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevalier attend the photocall of the 45th International Circus Festival on January 20, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.
Camille Gottlieb, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevalier. Olivier Anrigo/Getty

Prince Albert recently told PEOPLE that he and Princess Charlene are looking forward to attending King Charles III's May 6 coronation.

As royals, King Charles and Prince Albert have a unique friendship going back decades. Prince Albert described King Charles as "a most patient man. A very educated man and someone with a great sense of humor."

Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Prince Albert II of Monaco , Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevalier attend the 45th International Circus Festival : Day One on January 20, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.
Prince Albert. Olivier Anrigo/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Prince Albert also shared that he and Charles were often "paired up" at gatherings such as weddings, funerals and christenings because they were "the two single royal guys."

"It became kind of a 'Here we go again!' situation, which happened to us so often that we'd laugh about it," Prince Albert shared. " 'Oh, I see you're here, so I guess we're gonna end up walking down the aisle together again.' You know, that sort of thing. It was actually pretty funny."

