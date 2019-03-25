Prince Jacques of Monaco Just Copied Prince George's Scene-Stealing Window Moment

These two little royals know how to charm the crowds!

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco hosted Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the Palace on Sunday. During the welcoming ceremony in the courtyard, 4-year-old Prince Jacques made sure he wasn’t left out of the fun.

The prince, perfectly outfitted in a pair of reflective sunglasses, spied on the proceedings from a palace window above. Princess Charlene caught her son in the act, prompting a laugh before she waved and blew kisses to him.

The scene-stealing moment is similar to when Prince George had to stay inside to watch a special flypast to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force last July. While his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, joined the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, George stayed behind the scenes to enjoy the festivities with his own little party from the palace windows (under the watchful eye of trusty nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo!).

While Prince George was joined by little sister Prince Charlotte, 3, for their headline-making moment looking out the window, Jacques’ twin sister Princess Gabriella wasn’t by his side for the sweet moment.

Just like Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella can always be counted on for a cute moment. In November, they joined their parents on the palace balcony for Monaco’s National Day celebrations – but had trouble holding onto their toys.

Dressed in a red robe, Gabriella danced and rocked along to the music. She waved to the crowds and ate cookies. Until the moment her father descended the palace stairs to review the troops, when the small orange balloon she had been entertaining herself with all morning slipped from her hand and fell to the courtyard below.

Gabriella’s expression as the balloon sailed downward, a mix of surprise and concern, captured on camera, earned its deserved replay. Then a close-up, another replay and eventually its own replay in slow motion. The balloon, in fact, won internet celebrity until it was finally brought under control by a minister of state.

Her brother, occupied with toy action figure of a knight in armor, seemed not to notice. However, Prince Jacques enthusiastically banged his knight on the balcony in time to the cheers as National Day ended with its tradition of crowds advancing towards the palace with rounds of “hip hip hooray.”

Jacques’ toy slipped from his hand and fell to the crowd below. His look of dismay moved his mother to offer a reassuring cuddle. After several long moments, both the youngsters returned assumed to the railing offering waves and kisses to the crowds.