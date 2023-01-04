Royal Wedding Alert! Find Out When Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Will Tie the Knot in 2023

Save the date for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan!

On New Year's Eve, the Royal Hashemite Court announced the wedding date of the future King of Jordan, 28, and his fiancée, Rajwa Al-Saif. The couple will tie the knot on June 1, 2023.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on 1 June 2023 #Jordan," courtiers tweeted. The news captioned a previously released portrait of the couple, where Rajwa, also 28, channeled bridal vibes in a chic white outfit.

Prince Hussein and Rajwa announced their engagement in August 2022 by sharing a formal portrait on Instagram.

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," Hussein wrote of the photo where he and Rajwa posed close, her diamond ring on display.

It remains unclear how the couple connected and how long they have been together. Hussein is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. His fiancée is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif. She previously studied at Syracuse University in New York and the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

The year ahead will be extra special for the Jordanian royal family, as Hussein's parents Queen Rania and King Abdullah II will also have another wedding to plan. Their eldest daughter Princess Iman is also engaged, news the Royal Hashemite Court shared in June 2022.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II to Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022," the Court wrote last summer, "in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family."

Princess Iman followed in her elder brother's footsteps by studying at Georgetown, The National reported. Her fiancé, 28, was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and works in finance in New York.

The Royal Hashemite Court has yet to announce Iman and Jameel's wedding date.