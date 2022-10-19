Rajwa Al-Saif hearts her future husband!

Rajwa, 28, and her fiancé, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, stepped out for their first official royal duty as an engaged couple at the Royal Hashemite Court on Tuesday. Rajwa and Hussein, also 28, toured exhibits dedicated to Jordan's Hashemite history with the expert guidance of Prince Hassan bin Talal, the Crown Prince's great-uncle.

The future Queen of Jordan subtly paid tribute to her relationship with a silver necklace linking their initials — "H" and "R" — with a heart. Rajwa stylishly arrived at the government building in a white button-down top and black pleated, belted skirt paired with white heels and a coordinating handbag — a look seemingly taking inspiration from Queen Rania's style files.

Hussein was classic in a simple suit and recapped their outing on Instagram.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan/Instagram

"There is no one more knowledgeable than my great uncle El Hassan when it comes to Jordan's history and our Hashemite legacy," he wrote. "Rajwa and I had the pleasure of viewing exhibits from Jordan's Hashemite history at the Royal Hashemite Court today."

The engaged couple was all smiles in a photo with Prince Hassan, who is the uncle of Hussein's father, King Abdullah II. The trio seemed to be in good spirits in a second snap showing them walking through the Royal Court.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan/Instagram

The visit marked a milestone for Hussein and Rajwa, who announced their engagement in August.

The Crown Prince shared the happy news with a formal portrait on Instagram, writing, "We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes."

Queen Rania, 52, also celebrated her eldest son's engagement on social media, sharing photos of the betrothed.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," the proud mom wrote.

Queen Rania, Rajwa Al-Saif, Crown Prince Hussein and King King Abdullah. Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

In another post with her future daughter-in-law, Queen Rania said, "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein's bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We're so happy for you both."

Rajwa and Hussein got engaged on Aug. 17 at the home of Rajwa's father in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, according to Prince Hussein's website. Both Queen Rania and King Abdullah, as well as other members of the royal family, were present.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif. Royal Hashemite Court/Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The Royal Hashemite Court wished Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa "a life full of happiness, success and contentment."

Rajwa is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif and his wife, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed al-Sudairi.

After completing secondary school in Saudi Arabia, she studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York, according to Harper's Bazaar Arabia. She also has a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, where she previously worked at an architecture firm.