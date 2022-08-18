Prince Hussein of Jordan and New Fiancée Give Kate and Prince William Vibes in Engagement Photo

Just like Kate, Rajwa Al-Saif sported a blue dress for her official engagement portrait with husband-to-be Crown Prince Hussein

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022 10:35 AM
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif, Prince William, Kate Middleton
Photo: Royal Hashemite Court/Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images, Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan have another wedding to plan!

Just a few weeks after the royal couple's daughter Princess Iman announced her engagement to New York financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, Crown Prince Hussein shared the news of his own engagement to Rajwa Al-Saif on Wednesday.

The couple posed for an official engagement portrait in which Rajwa sported an elegant blue dress, reminiscent of another royal heir and his bride-to-be. Kate Middleton also chose a blue ensemble — matching the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana — to publicly share the news of her betrothal to Prince William back in 2010.

Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman , on August 17, 2022
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif. Royal Hashemite Court/Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, shared the portrait on his personal Instagram page, writing, "We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes."

Queen Rania, 51, also celebrated her son's engagement on social media, sharing photos with the soon-to-be bride and groom.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," the proud mom wrote.

In another post with her future daughter-in-law, Queen Rania said, "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein's bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We're so happy for you both."

At the home of Ms Rajwa's father the engagement of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Saif Abdullah has been announced Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Saif bin Abdulaziz engagement announcement, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 18 Aug 2022
Queen Rania, Rajwa Al-Saif, Crown Prince Hussein and King King Abdullah. Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

The engagement took place Wednesday at the home of Rajwa's father in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, according to Prince Hussein's website. Both Queen Rania and King Abdullah as well as other members of the royal family were present.

The Royal Hashemite Court wished Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa "a life full of happiness, success and contentment."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

At the home of Ms Rajwa's father the engagement of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Saif Abdullah has been announced Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Saif bin Abdulaziz engagement announcement, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 18 Aug 2022
Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

Rajwa, 28, is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif and his wife, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed al-Sudairi.

After completing secondary school in Saudi Arabia, Rajwa studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York. She also has a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis engaged in Amman, on July 05, 2022, in the presence of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II
Queen Rania of Jordan's Daughter Princess Iman Is Engaged — See Her Dazzling Ring!
Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Happy Birthday, Princess Anne! See Her Birthday Messages from the Queen, Kate and Prince William
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Hidden Stories Behind the Most Dazzling Royal Engagement Rings in History
princess charlotte, kate middleton
Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance
Princess Basmah bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
A Saudi Arabian Princess Has Been Released After 3 Years in Prison Without Charge
Middleton Family/Clarence House via Getty
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Road from College Sweethearts to Royal Family of 5
Prince of Wales Charles (L2) and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla (L) are welcomed by Jordanian King Abdullah II (R2) and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan
Royals Back on Tour! Prince Charles and Camilla Head to Jordan for First Overseas Visit Since Pandemic
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Prince William and the kids for Father’s Day To mark Father’s Day tomorrow, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of The Duke, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.   The photograph was taken in Jordan in the Autumn of 2021.. Credit – Kensington Palace
Prince William Marks Father's Day by Sharing New Photo With Children Charlotte, George and Louis
prince-william
Prince William at 40! See the Best Photo from Every Year of His Royal Life
Princess Sofia, left, and Prince Carl Philip
Swedish Royal Family Brings the Glamour with Rare Tiara Moment!
Camilla and Queen Rania
Royal Tour First! Camilla Hitches a Ride from Queen Rania on Visit to Jordan with Prince Charles
Saad al-Jabri
Saudi Dissident Speaks Out, Calling Crown Prince 'a Psychopath' and Claiming He Spoke of Poisoning Former King
Princess Mary of Denmark Stuns in New Portraits for 50th Birthday
Princess Mary of Denmark Wears Historic Tiara in Dazzling 50th Birthday Portraits: See Photos!
Britain's Prince Charles (R), the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the baptism site of al-Maghtas
Prince Charles Collected Holy Water from the River Jordan — Is it a Clue for Future Royal Christenings?
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
See the Royals' Holiday Cards Through the Years