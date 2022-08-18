Prince Hussein of Jordan and New Fiancée Give Kate and Prince William Vibes in Engagement Photo

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan have another wedding to plan!

Just a few weeks after the royal couple's daughter Princess Iman announced her engagement to New York financier Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, Crown Prince Hussein shared the news of his own engagement to Rajwa Al-Saif on Wednesday.

The couple posed for an official engagement portrait in which Rajwa sported an elegant blue dress, reminiscent of another royal heir and his bride-to-be. Kate Middleton also chose a blue ensemble — matching the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana — to publicly share the news of her betrothal to Prince William back in 2010.

Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif. Royal Hashemite Court/Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, shared the portrait on his personal Instagram page, writing, "We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes."

Queen Rania, 51, also celebrated her son's engagement on social media, sharing photos with the soon-to-be bride and groom.

"I didn't think it was possible to hold so much joy in my heart! Congratulations to my eldest Prince Hussein and his beautiful bride-to-be, Rajwa," the proud mom wrote.

In another post with her future daughter-in-law, Queen Rania said, "Excited to welcome my third daughter, Al Hussein's bride-to-be, Rajwa, to the family! We're so happy for you both."

Queen Rania, Rajwa Al-Saif, Crown Prince Hussein and King King Abdullah. Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

The engagement took place Wednesday at the home of Rajwa's father in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, according to Prince Hussein's website. Both Queen Rania and King Abdullah as well as other members of the royal family were present.

The Royal Hashemite Court wished Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa "a life full of happiness, success and contentment."

Rajwa, 28, is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz al-Saif and his wife, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed al-Sudairi.

After completing secondary school in Saudi Arabia, Rajwa studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York. She also has a degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.